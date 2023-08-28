On Saturday night, Alex Bregman led the Houston Astros to a 9-2 victory over the Detroit Tigers with a home run, two doubles, and four runs batted in. Bregman scored in the fifth, sixth, and eighth innings while bringing Jose Altuve in during the first, fifth, and sixth innings. Each of Jose Abreu and Chas McCormick drove in two runs.

Fans try to determine whether wife Reagan's birthday wishes were hidden in Alex Bregman's home run. The fans were overjoyed by this and applauded Bregman's efforts. This was one of the best performances of Bregman so far. He also wished Reagan via Instagram.

Fans had some crazy reactions after connecting Bregman's home run with his wife's birthday.

Alex Bregman and wife, Reagan's relationship

The third baseman for the Houston Astros, Alex Bregman, has had a productive time in H-Town. With the squad, he has won two World Series championships, one in 2017 and the other in 2022. The two-time MLB All-Star also holds several records, including the third baseman record for most home runs hit in World Series games.

Reagan Bregman is Bregman's wife, and the two appear to get along well. Unexpectedly, Alex and Reagan might not have been together. The couple's meeting can be viewed as a manifestation of fate. Actually, Reagan traveled to Houston while working at Google in Austin to spend the weekend with some pals.

The two first connected at a group meal where one of her and Alex's pals was in a relationship with the other. As fate would have it, they engaged in January 2020 and married in December later that year. Alex and his wife currently reside in Houston. Their first child, Knox Samuel, was born on August 1, 2022.