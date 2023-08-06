Meghan King is prepared to transition from motherhood to vacation. She recently uploaded a few pictures on Instagram with her children. The pictures were from their travel diaries. After her children's photos had allegedly been used against her as an "intimidation tactic," King said she would no longer post pictures of her kids on social media. She also spoke about maintaining children's privacy.

However, she has shared a few videos showing her kids' faces, which has drawn criticism. Fans debate Meghan King's divisive stance on protecting children's privacy. Meghan is the ex-wife of Jim Edmonds.

Jim Edmonds and Meghan Kings' relationship

In 2013, Jim Edmonds and Meghan King, a former Real Housewives of Orange County cast member, started dating. From 1993 to 2010, Jim participated in Major League Baseball for the California/Anaheim Angels, St. Louis Cardinals, San Diego Padres, Chicago Cubs, Milwaukee Brewers, and Cincinnati Reds. They exchanged vows at a lavish wedding in St. Louis, Missouri, in 2014.

After five years of marriage and a public adultery scandal, the couple divorced in 2019. However, there was a custody battle over their daughter Aspen and their twin boys Hart and Hayes.

MLB icon Jim Edmonds was the subject of rumors that he was having an illicit relationship with their nanny. Although Meghan admitted she had no idea if her husband had cheated, she thought he had misled her about spending time with their nanny based on a widely circulated photo of the two at a hockey game.

King went on several additional dates after they broke up. Before getting hitched again, this time to attorney Cuffe Owens, the nephew of President Joe Biden, she shared pictures of some of the brief relationships on social media.