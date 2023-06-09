Former MLB star Alex Rodriguez took to social media to commemorate his girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro's birthday, which coincidentally falls on Valentine's Day. The couple kicked off their celebration with a special outing to a Minnesota Timberwolves game on Feb. 14.

Rodriguez, 47, expressed his affection for Cordeiro, 42, in a heartwarming Instagram post. Accompanying a thoughtful Instagram reel, he wrote, "HBD Jac," as he compiled a collection of photos and videos capturing their cherished moments together.

The reel showed Cordeiro bonding with Rodriguez's family, including his daughters Natasha, 18, and Ella, 14, whom he shares with his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.

However, when compared to Jennifer Lopez, A-Rod's ex-fiancee, the Instagram family was unimpressed with Jaclyn. Here's what they said:

''You changed a Rolex for a Casio,'' said a fan.

''No man..! JLO was better than her, and was too good for him,'' said another fan

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez's relationship history

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, once hailed as one of Hollywood's power couples, ended their relationship in March 2021 after four years together. The split came two years after the couple's engagement, leaving fans surprised and saddened.

Their journey began in 1999, when Rodriguez asked Lopez for her autograph. Little did they know that this encounter would mark the start of a significant chapter in their lives. However, it wasn't until 2005 that their paths crossed again at a Yankees game, when both were married to other people. Over a decade later, their friendship blossomed into a full-blown romance.

Throughout their relationship, Lopez and Rodriguez shared numerous sweet moments on social media, showcasing their love and support for one another. They blended their families, with Lopez's two children from her previous marriage and Rodriguez's two daughters forming a close-knit unit.

The couple also faced the challenge of planning their wedding twice amid the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to multiple postponements.

Sadly, the couple's relationship came to an end in March 2021. Sources said that their separation was not abrupt, as they had been dealing with underlying issues for some time. Their intertwined business ventures complicated the process of disentangling their lives

Jennifer Lopez is currently married to Ben Affleck, and Rodriguez is happily dating his girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro.

