Actress and singer Vanessa Hudgens uploaded a few pictures onto Instagram that showed what her life has been like recently. Among the pictures were a photo of a fresh-faced Hudgens, one with her wearing a facial mask, a shot of her watching a baseball, her holding a cute puppy, and a photo of candles, tarot cards, and crytals.

The photo with the candles, which were in black containers, tarot cards, and crystals received the most polarizing reactions from her fans. Some said that these were satanic.

A fan said, "The last ones a noooooooo".

Another fan said, "Please don't get involved with crystals. It invites evil spirits in your life."

A fan posted, "Satan cards? Wow disappointing, didn't know you were like that. Unfollow".

However, there are fans who supported her decision and even wanted to take a reading from her.

One of the fans reacted, "can I have a reading?"

Another fan said, "It's the last slide for me. Loved the witchy vibes lady".

Most of her fans were happy with her glowing skin as well. The glowing skin represented her happy life.

An enthusiastic fan said, "Crystals, oracle/tarot cards, puppies and baseball. I love everything about this. Plus, I am also a Filipina."

Kim Daugherty, an American actress and producer, said, "Look at that skin glow."

Bobby Newberry, singer/songwriter, said "It's the skin for meeeeee".

Overall, while fans were upset about the oracle/tarot cards, it is clear that Hudgens has many interests and will continue to share the various facets of her life.

Vanessa Hudgens is a strong believer in 'Manifestations'

Vanessa Hudgens is a firm believer in manifestations. She believes she has manifested her dream life.

As a teenager, the 34-year-old actress played Gabriella Montez in the Disney Channel phenomenon "High School Musical," and since recently becoming engaged to Cole Tucker, she has established a reputation for herself in the entertainment industry.

Vanessa Hudgens said, “I’ve manifested my relationship, my home, my career. There’s so much. As long as you’re really specific, it might not always come when you expect it or want it, but it’s always gonna come back in some way.”

In the upcoming documentary 'Dead Hot: Season of the Witch,' Vanessa Hudgens examines her witchy side. She "connects" with angels every day and finds it "empowering" to be able to be spiritual. She was drawn to the Tubi project because it would help her "heal ancestral trauma."

