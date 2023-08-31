Shane Bieber's wife Kara Maxine is a businesswoman in Phoenix, Arizona. Kmkollection is a clothing line owned by Maxine.

She had previously held positions at various other businesses before starting her own fashion line. She began working for Heidi Olsen Insurance Services as an intern executive assistant in November 2014.

The Kara Maxine LLC was established in June 2020. She initially made only a small contribution to her company as a part-time personal trainer while continuing to work a second job to ensure her financial security. Then, in August, she fully committed to growing the business.

Shane Bieber, whom Maxine married in January 2023, posed for the apparel brand as its newest styles emerged. Maxine recently shared a video of the Cleveland Guardians pitcher and herself wearing the clothing on Instagram.

Baseball fans were thrilled to learn about Bieber promoting his wife's clothing company.

Shane Bieber and Kara Maxine Bieber's relationship

Shane Bieber, the Cleveland Guardians' pitcher, met his wife Kara Maxine while they were both students at the University of California, Santa Barbara (UCSB). They started dating in 2017 and just three years after Bieber's MLB debut, they got engaged in 2021.

The 28-year-old pitcher made his MLB debut with Cleveland in 2018 after being selected by the Indians in the fourth round of the 2016 MLB draft. He participated in the 2019 and 2021 All-Star games and won the American League's Cy Young Award in 2020.

Their romance reached new heights when Bieber and Maxine married each other in Malibu, California, in January 2023. The picturesque sands of Malibu served as the ideal setting for their wedding day, which was only a few hours away from UCSB, where their love story began.