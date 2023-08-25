Josie Canseco was recently featured on the most recent issue of Maxim Mexico cover. She took to Instagram to share a few photos from the magazine's photo shoots.

Jose Canseco and his ex-wife Jessica had one child, Josie Canseco, a former Oakland Athletics star. Josie is a model and online star who has 1.2 million Instagram followers. She appeared as a teen in the 2014 online web series, SummerBreak 2. She auditioned for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition in 2016 and made her first debut on the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in 2018.

Josie Canseco's portrayal of Audrey Hepburn on the Maxim cover captivated fans.

A look at the relationship of Josie Canesco’s parents - Jose and Jessica

Former baseball star Jose Canseco and his ex-wife, Jessica Canseco, divorced due to many problems. In August 1996, they exchanged vows in a secret ceremony, but their marriage soon ran into issues. Jose was sentenced to a year of probation in January 1998 after being charged with abusing Jessica in 1997.

Their union finally fell apart, and they divorced in 2000. Jessica received a sizeable sum of $8 million as part of the settlement. Jose accused Jessica and former MLB player Alex Rodriguez of cheating in 2008. Rodriguez angrily rejected the allegations.

In 2019, Jose continued making similar allegations, claiming Rodriguez had cheated on Jennifer Lopez with Jessica. Jessica vehemently refuted these allegations once more, calling them untrue accusations. Jessica Canseco has tried to keep a distance from the rumors and has held her attention on her own life during these scandals.