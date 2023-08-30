Dejah Lenae, Tim Anderson's former lover, has inked his jersey number, No. 7, on her chest. According to Side Action, she also gave her child the name "Sevene," after that number.

Anderson announced the Sevene's birth by posting pictures of the child on Instagram. However, Lenae revealed the pregnancy news when she tagged a video of Anderson driving with the words "Baby Father."

Anderson and his wife, Bria Anderson, had not spoken publicly about the incident for a short period. In addition, Bria Anderson prohibited comments on her Facebook page.

Tim Anderson spoke with the "Pivot Podcast" regarding the baby:

“I never really wanted to play the internet game, and I never did."

Fans were outraged when Tim Anderson's former lover proudly displayed a tattoo of his jersey number on her chest.

Bria Anderson's love for her husband, Tim Anderson

Amid an adultery controversy, MLB player Tim Anderson's wife, Bria Anderson, shocked followers by sending an emotional birthday message to her husband. Despite the conflict in their marriage, Bria sent Tim a letter expressing her love and unwavering support.

Bria Anderson began by wishing him a happy birthday and said she appreciated Tim's leadership skills and everlasting loyalty to her.

When they witnessed Bria show her love and support, Instagram reactions ranged from surprise and mocking to admiration for her courage in the face of difficulty.