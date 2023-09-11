Just over a year has passed since Julio Rodriguez faced the Minnesota Twins on his MLB debut. The outfielder has earned a Silver Slugger Award, been named Rookie of the Year, and been selected to the All-Star Game in that short time.

The Seattle Mariners' batsman also placed second in the Home Run Derby for a 22-year-old.

After a successful season, Rodriguez is now concentrating on cooking. To make his famous dish, Rodriguez became a chef.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

After Julio Rodriguez made his famous dish, fans were full of compliments:

A fan's reaction

A fan's reaction

A fan's reaction

Fan reactions

Julio Rodriguez's MLB career

Julio Rodrguez Jr. plays center field for the Seattle Mariners. He debuted in the MLB in 2022 after signing with the Mariners as an international free agent in 2017. He was named an All-Star during his debut season and won the Silver Slugger Award and American League Debut of the Year Award.

In 2022, Julio Rodriguez batted .284/.345/.509, placing him eighth in the American League. He had 84 runs, 28 home runs, 75 RBI, 25 steals (fifth), and 140 strikeouts in 511 at-bats.

He also had a 26.4 power-speed number, second among AL outfielders, with the top range factor/9 innings (2.88) and mistakes (six) rates. He was the youngest qualifying batter in major league baseball at 21.

On July 10, Julio Rodrguez defeated Pete Alonso in the first round of the Home Run Derby by hitting 41 home runs, shattering the previous mark. With 17, Rodrguez set a new MLB record for the most hits in a four-game span (since at least 1901) between August 16 and August 19.

During those four games, Rodrguez had a 17 for 22 batting average, two home runs, eight batted in, and five bag steals.