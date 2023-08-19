Alex Rodriguez became nostalgic after seven years of retirement from the MLB, where he played for 22 years and giving up wasn't easy.

He spent those seasons building memories, from the highest of highs to the lowest of lows, ever since making his major league debut in 1994 at Fenway Park as an 18-year-old who was "so damn nervous" starting at shortstop with the Seattle Mariners.

The 1993 No. 1 draft pick won the World Series in 2009 and won three MVP awards. He was also a 14-time All-Star. He played his last game at aged 41. After the 2016 Yankees' game at Yankee Stadium against the Tampa Bay Rays on Aug. 7, Rodriguez and the franchise announced: "The Yankees will give him his unconditional release."

As Alex Rodriguez recalled his baseball farewell from seven years ago, supporters joined him on a trip down memory lane.

Alex Rodriguez's MLB career history

Alex Rodriguez spent 22 seasons in MLB with the New York Yankees (2004–2016), Texas Rangers (2001–2003) and Seattle Mariners (1994–2000). Rodriguez was regarded as a top prospect when he first became a pro, and he later earned a reputation as one of the greatest players in Major League Baseball history.

Rodriguez had a career batting average of .295 and tallied 696 home runs, 2,086 RBIs, 2,021 runs scored, 3,115 hits and 329 stolen bases. In addition, he's won three American League MVP awards, 10 Silver Slugger Awards and two Gold Gloves in his 14 years as an All-Star.

He's also a businessman and a philanthropist. In addition to serving as the chairman of Presidente beer, Rodriguez also serves as the chairman and CEO of A-Rod Corp. He owns a small portion of the Minnesota Timberwolves of the NBA.