Thursday's trade deadline resulted in Andrew Chafin being moved to the Milwaukee Brewers. There's a bonus to that move for Chafin, according to Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reporter Curt Hogg, because the city is known for its beer industry, as noted by its mascot.

"I hear they like their beer around here, so I am looking forward to that," Hogg reported Chafin as saying.

Chafin has significant reverse platoon splits and has struggled this season versus left-handed hitters. He has also had trouble in high-stakes, late and close circumstances. In addition to walking 4.7 batters for every nine innings, he also strikes out 12.8. Finally, he is approaching incentive clauses and earning $6.5 million this year.

Chafin will step into the position that was anticipated to go to Justin Wilson and complement Hoby Milner, the Brewers' top left-handed reliever.

In 519 appearances over 10 years with four MLB teams, Chafin, 33, has a 3.31 ERA. He spent eight seasons in two separate stints with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Fans mocked Andrew Chafin for joking about beer after the trade. Some of the reactions are below.

Andrew Chafin's MLB career history

Andrew Chafin has played for the Detroit Tigers, Oakland Athletics, Chicago Cubs and Arizona Diamondbacks.

Arizona chose Chafin with the 43rd pick in the 2011 draft. He made his professional debut for the Arizona Complex League Diamondbacks, appearing in one game and getting two strikeouts in one inning.

Chafin and the Detroit Tigers agreed to a two-year, $13 million contract on March 17, 2022. He made 64 appearances for Detroit, notching three saves, a 2.83 ERA, 67 strikeouts in 57.1 innings and a strikeout rate of 67.

On Nov. 6, Chafin decided to forego the second year of his Tigers contract, becoming a free agent.