In Wednesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, DJ Stewart of the New York Mets crushed two home runs to make it three in two games.

In a post-game interview, Stewart expressed his enthusiasm for the game and mentioned that his daughter provides him with additional motivation.

Stewart stayed in Baltimore after being promoted in 2018, even though he had trouble finding full-time work. This season, ever since joining the Mets following their trade deadline sell-off, he has shown some fantastic flashes of power.

Stewart said:

“I have a little girl and diapers aren’t cheap, so that’s what keeps me going.”

Fans took to social media to share their thoughts on DJ Stewart's comments, with many doubting that he is struggling to afford diapers:

DJ Stewart's MLB career

DJ Stewart is an American professional baseball outfielder with the New York Mets. He was born on November 30, 1993, and has prior MLB experience with the Baltimore Orioles.

Stewart represented the Florida State Seminoles in college baseball.

The Orioles chose Stewart with the 25th overall pick in the first round of the 2015 MLB draft, and he was given a $2,064,500 signing bonus.

He played for the Aberdeen Ironbirds during the 2015 season, and batted a .218 with six home runs and 24 RBIs.

For the Orioles in 2020, Stewart batted .193/.355/.432 over 88 at-bats with seven home runs and 15 RBIs. In 270 at-bats in 2021, he hit .204/.324/.374 with 12 home runs and 33 RBIs.

DJ Stewart, New York Mets' player

Stewart entered into a minor league contract with the New York Mets on February 2, 2023. He played 51 games with the Syracuse Mets to start the 2023 season, slashing .229/.362/.516 with 16 home runs and 41 RBI.

Stewart was chosen for the major league roster on July 4 and is making the most of this opportunity.