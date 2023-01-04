New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez had a gala time welcoming the new year with his latest lady love Jaclyn Cordeiro. On January 3, A-Rod posted an Instagram video featuring Cordeiro at a New Year's party, which has seemingly not gone well with some fans.

The short video shows Cordeiro opening a champagne bottle with a big knife and doing a happy dance afterward. The cork nearly struck the former Yankees player, who hilariously captioned the post:

"Almost didn’t make it into 2023 😂😂😂 "

Watch the video below:

Many Instagram users took the opportunity to roast Cordeiro and post nasty comments about the fitness guru. One user compared her to A-Rod’s ex-girlfriend superstar Jennifer Lopez and suggested:

“Leave the dancing to JLO please”

Another user said:

“Who’s this budget JLo”

Comments on A-Rod's latest video of Jaclyn Cordeiro.

One user wished A-Rod a happy new year and wrote:

"She ain't j Lo at all big dog."

Comments on A-Rod's latest video of Jaclyn Cordeiro.

User @naishabm had this to say:

"😂😂😂 so cute. She doesn’t want you looking at other women. Try to take your eye out"

@chefkelvin posted:

"That came at you 300 mph 😂😮"

Another Instagram user @thisgirlt2 had this to say:

"What in the world?? She tried to kill you & can't dance! We praying for you bruh!😂😂😂😂"

@beyourself2o1 wrote:

"Jlo would never"

Rodriguez has dated many women throughout his life, including Jennifer Lopez. The couple dated for a couple of years and got engaged in 2021. Their wedding got postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and was eventually called off.

Jaclyn Cordeiro is Alex Rodriguez’s new lady love

A-Rod recently started dating Cordeiro, who is a fitness enthusiast and model. A few days before Christmas, the couple was seen holidaying in New York with Rodriguez’s daughters Natasha and Ella, whom A-Rod shares with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.

Here’s what A-Rod posted on December 17:

"From our hearts to yours, Merry Christmas.#newyorkchristmas #family #joy #grateful – Alex Rodriguez"

Another picture featured Rodriguez and Cordeiro taking a selfie at the Hard Rock Stadium in Florida.

"Merry Christmas to all🎄#miamidolphins #blessed #christmasday" – Alex Rodriguez

Jaclyn, 42, is a Canadian entrepreneur who founded the JacFit exercise regimen. She certainly sets significant fitness objectives with her flawlessly toned physique.

"Bring it 2023, show me what you’ve got! #betterthanyesterday #progressnotperfection #mindbodysoul #fitnessjourney #positivevibes Glow @beachbumspraytanning" – Jaclyn Cordeiro

Rodriguez and Cordeiro were first photographed walking together in Beverly Hills in October 2022. The pair made it Instagram official after tagging each other in several stories throughout November.

Alex Rodriguez has played 22 MLB seasons with the New York Yankees (1994–2003), Texas Rangers (2001–2003) and Seattle Mariners (2004–2016). Rodriguez is the chairman of Presidente beer and is also the chairman and CEO of A-Rod Corp. The Minnesota Timberwolves of the National Basketball Association (NBA) are a part of his ownership.

