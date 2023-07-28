Alex Rodriguez's ex-girlfriend Kathryne Padgett, a fitness coach and bodybuilder, has stunned people with her new sizzling two-piece look. She is seen wearing a blue bikini and flexing her muscles like a perfect bodybuilder. Padgett looks terrific in her blue two-piece attire, and the fans loved it.

Kathryne uploaded the pictures on Instagram, and the fans appreciated her for loving her profession. She is a dedicated person when it comes to her career, and people have seen it. Thus, they love her for being a fantastic person.

She has penned a lengthy note on Instagram about motivation and being motivated.

"You are not designed to be motivated 100% of the time. Lately I haven’t been feeling as creative or inspired as I normally feel I am. In my opinion, the determining factor for becoming successful is even when you’re feeling unmotivated you have the discipline to choose to put yourself in situations that you know will facilitate that spark in motivation."

Fans gush about Alex Rodriguez's ex-girlfriend Kat Padgett in stunning swimsuit pictures. Some fan reactions are mentioned below.

Kathryne Padgett - A Fitness Coach

Kat Padgett was born in 1996 and resides in Dallas, Texas. She competes in National Physique contests. Numerous pictures of the fitness model posing to display her toned body can be found on her profile.

Although she is an avid gym goer, she also highly values nutrition and health in her personal and professional lives. She is the nutritional director for Doyle Sports Performance. Early in 2022, the stunning blonde spent some time in the former Yankees star Alex Rodriguez's favorite Miami. Later, the duo claimed that they weren't in a relationship.

Kat is training to become a qualified dietician and does fitness modeling for Vital Apparel. According to her Instagram account, Kat is a former college athlete who played soccer for Houston's University of St. Thomas. She played as a midfielder and is 5'3" on her college bio page.