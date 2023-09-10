In recent months, Anthony Edwards and Alex Rodriguez have become friends. The NBA player has rapidly gotten used to being around the MLB veteran. After getting to know him so well, Edwards asked Rodriguez a highly personal question, but he did so in classic Edwards style.

Craig Kilborn relates a story about Edwards and Rodriguez in a video that Timberwolves reporter Dane Moore shared. According to the journalist, it turns out that ANT was too curious to pass up the opportunity to inquire about Rodriguez's relationship.

Anthony Edwards called over A-Rod and asked, ‘How’d you screw up JLo?’

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

The tale illustrates Edwards' upbeat demeanor and how he sees humor or joke potential everywhere. Edwards, though, is a strong competitor on the basketball court and is unquestionably headed for stardom.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Alex Rodriguez and Anthony Edwards' friendship

Anthony Edwards had no idea who the legendary Yankees player was when Alex Rodriguez bought the Minnesota Timberwolves. Given the fame Rodriguez attained over his career, this was pretty unexpected. But Edwards acknowledged that he didn't know him and knew very little about baseball.

A-Rod most recently marked the occasion with an Instagram post to mark how close they have come. He posted a picture of him and Edwards smiling together and claimed Anthony recognized him.

Alex wrote, “Good news… @theanthonyedwards_ finally recognized me 😂”.

Edwards is a shining star for the NBA team headquartered in Minnesota, as he was selected to his first All-Star game. Additionally, he was their most significant player in the postseason and put up several incredible performances, including a game with 40 points.