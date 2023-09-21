Jordyn Huitema, who is currently seeing MLB player Julio Rodriguez is a forward for the Canada national team and OL Reign of the National Women's Soccer League in Canada.

Time flies when you're having fun🫶🏼 #365

At the ages of 15 and 16, Huitema made her senior national team debut and scored her first goal for her country, garnering attention as a possible future star. She competed for Canada on the team that captured the country's first women's soccer gold medal in the 2020 Summer Olympics.

"Definitely not the path we wanted to take, and we walk away wanting more from ourselves. All we can do is trust that everything happens for a reason🙏🏼Thank you to all the Canadian fans, we appreciate you so much"🫶🏼

Huitema posted a couple of images of her father sporting the Canadian flag on social media. Fans were ecstatic to her dad cheering.

"Back in red🍁"

Jordyn Huitema's International Career

On August 7, 2014, Jordyn Huitema made her debut as a junior for Canada while playing for the under-15 national squad. On March 3, 2016, she made her under-17 team debut against Guatemala in a 3-0 victory during the CONCACAF Women's Under-17 Championship.

Jordyn Huitema also participated in the 2016 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup. She was selected for the Canadian team to compete in the CONCACAF Women's U-20 Championship in Trinidad and Tobago on January 12, 2018.

On March 8, 2017, Huitema made his senior national team debut against Spain in the Algarve Cup. She was now the third-youngest player to play for the senior national team in a game after receiving the cap. She was chosen to represent Canada in her first FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 edition in France.

Scream if it's GAME DAYYY 🗣️🗣️🗣️

Jordyn Huitema's performance in the 2020 CONCACAF Women's Olympic Qualifying Championship, where she finished first in scoring with seven goals, served as a significant testament to her talent.

She was chosen for the Canadian Olympic squad. Canada won the gold medal in the women's competition after making its first-ever Olympic final appearance.