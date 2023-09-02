In his first MLB at-bat, top prospect Jasson Dominguez of the New York Yankees has personally greeted Justin Verlander. On the second pitch he saw, he took the veteran far. Dominguez hit an opposite-field home run off Verlander's fastball to left field with a runner on first base.

With the Yankees up 3-0 after the home run, Dominguez is considered the team's second-best prospect, Spencer Jones being the first. He is one of the most anticipated foreign prospects ever. Therefore, the audience has been anticipating his debut for a while.

The best part about his home run was his family's celebration. His family was in the stadium to watch him play, and he has undoubtedly made them the happiest.

Jasson Dominguez's statistics

Jasson Dominguez, sometimes known as El Marciano or the Martian, plays outfield for the New York Yankees of Major League Baseball. In 2023, he made his MLB debut. In the 2019–2020 international class, Dominguez was regarded as the top prospect available to sign with an MLB organization.

On July 2, 2019, he signed with the Yankees for a franchise-record $5.1 million signing bonus. He received most of the team's $5.4 million annual cap on signing foreign players. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic's suspension of the minor league baseball season in 2020, he chose to train at a baseball academy in Santiago rather than play.

As a non-roster player in 2023, the Yankees invited Dominguez to spring training and initially assigned him to Somerset. On August 22, the Yankees moved him to the Triple-A International League's Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.

The Yankees promoted Dominguez to the major leagues on September 1, 2023. That day, he faced the Houston Astros in his major league debut and homered against Justin Verlander in his first at-bat. Dominguez's home run made him the team's youngest player to hit a home run in his major league debut.