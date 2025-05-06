Fans rip Devin Williams as Yankees set unwarranted record in 2025 season

New York Yankees pitcher Devin Williams continued his struggles in the 2025 season during the recent game against the San Diego Padres. The Monday night series opener saw the Yankees take a 3-0 lead by the end of the seventh inning.
In the eighth, Williams took the mound and loaded the bases before being replaced by Luke Weaver. The Padres capitalized, overtaking the Yankees and eventually securing a 4-3 win.
According to Twitter/X user @SharpStats17, the Yankees have now suffered five losses this season when leading in the eighth inning or later.
Several fans reacted to the news, with many blaming Devin Williams for his recent struggles in the late innings.
“And it’s all 1 guys fault,” a fan said.
“Devin Williams is soft. The lights are too bright and the pinstripes are too heavy. He belongs on a team that nobody cares about,” another fan said.
“Williams is no better than a position player pitching right now,” another fan wrote.
Williams exited Monday’s game after allowing one hit, two walks, and three earned runs. Many other fans continued to express their frustration:
“Watching williams pitch is a painful experience every single time,” a comment reads.
“Once again Boone allows this Bum to load the bases and expect a miracle. #FireBoone,” another comment reads.
“Devin Williams is a joke,” someone wrote.
With their loss in the series opener against the San Diego Padres, the New York Yankees now hold a 19-16 record and a .543 winning percentage.
Yankees Devin Williams opens up about struggles against the Padres
Devin Williams joined the New York Yankees through a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers in December 2024. In an interview with YES Network, Williams reflected on his outing against the San Diego Padres, saying:
"Both walks were obviously not what you're trying to do, but I was kind of battling myself there with the landing spot… Tough to control the fastball today."
"I feel good, I feel confident on the mound. I felt like I was in a good spot. It's one of those nights where you're not only battling the hitter, I was battling the mound. But we're all given the same set of circumstances and I couldn't pull through tonight."
In the 2025 season, Devin Williams has posted a 10.03 ERA and an 0-2 record, giving up 15 runs over 14 appearances.