Fans rip Devin Williams as Yankees set unwarranted record in 2025 season

New York Yankees pitcher Devin Williams continued his struggles in the 2025 season during the recent game against the San Diego Padres. The Monday night series opener saw the Yankees take a 3-0 lead by the end of the seventh inning.

Ad

In the eighth, Williams took the mound and loaded the bases before being replaced by Luke Weaver. The Padres capitalized, overtaking the Yankees and eventually securing a 4-3 win.

According to Twitter/X user @SharpStats17, the Yankees have now suffered five losses this season when leading in the eighth inning or later.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Several fans reacted to the news, with many blaming Devin Williams for his recent struggles in the late innings.

“And it’s all 1 guys fault,” a fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

“Devin Williams is soft. The lights are too bright and the pinstripes are too heavy. He belongs on a team that nobody cares about,” another fan said.

“Williams is no better than a position player pitching right now,” another fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Williams exited Monday’s game after allowing one hit, two walks, and three earned runs. Many other fans continued to express their frustration:

“Watching williams pitch is a painful experience every single time,” a comment reads.

“Once again Boone allows this Bum to load the bases and expect a miracle. #FireBoone,” another comment reads.

“Devin Williams is a joke,” someone wrote.

Ad

With their loss in the series opener against the San Diego Padres, the New York Yankees now hold a 19-16 record and a .543 winning percentage.

Yankees Devin Williams opens up about struggles against the Padres

Devin Williams joined the New York Yankees through a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers in December 2024. In an interview with YES Network, Williams reflected on his outing against the San Diego Padres, saying:

Ad

"Both walks were obviously not what you're trying to do, but I was kind of battling myself there with the landing spot… Tough to control the fastball today."

Ad

"I feel good, I feel confident on the mound. I felt like I was in a good spot. It's one of those nights where you're not only battling the hitter, I was battling the mound. But we're all given the same set of circumstances and I couldn't pull through tonight."

In the 2025 season, Devin Williams has posted a 10.03 ERA and an 0-2 record, giving up 15 runs over 14 appearances.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chirag Dhariya Chirag Dhariya is a baseball reporter at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience in content writing and SEO. While it may not seem directly related to his current profession, Chirag believes his graduation in Commerce instilled in him the research and analytical skills essential for this job.



A New York Mets fan, Chirag was introduced to baseball and its popularity in Japan, thanks to anime. He considers Sonny Gray securing his 100th career win in the same place where he got his first win - the Oakland Coliseum, as one of his favorite moments from recent MLB history.



Chirag's writing process involves meticulous research and multiple proofreads to ensure his articles provide the readers with accurate facts packaged in a simple yet engaging manner.



He is also a Google Analytics enthusiast and a huge anime fan who likes to keep himself updated with the current trends in the genre. Know More