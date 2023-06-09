After being married for over 20 years, Albert Pujols and his wife, Deidre, decided to part ways in 2022. They share five children. The reason behind the divorce is unknown. However, Pujols has started dating a younger partner, infuriating fans.

The athlete began dating one of the most influential persons in the Dominican Republic — Nicole Fernandez, the daughter of former DR president Leonel Fernandez — not long after the divorce was finalized.

Pujols took to Instagram to share a picture with his girlfriend with the caption:

"So blessed to have you in my life, my soon-to-be Mrs. Pujols".

Since he made his relationship public, fans aren't happy with their favorite baseball player. The news of divorce came shortly after Deidre's brain surgery. Thus, fans slammed him for leaving his wife and pursuing a younger person.

A fan commented, "Wow didn’t even know he was divorced".

Another fan said, "I thought that was your daughter".

"Didn't he file for divorce when his ex wife was going through cancer?" another wrote

A fan said, "No one has mentioned he’s already wearing what looks like wedding ring".

A fan wrote, "Everybody knows this is a very powerful couple Nikole has been rich since before Albert had anything, daughter of a man who has been president 3 times I SEE a lot of fake accounts hating on her … I totally understand why she is so classy AND that shit hurtsss".

Is Albert Pujols getting married again?

A year after his divorce, Albert Pujols finally seems to be happy and moving on with his new girlfriend Nicole Fernandez. They are seen together almost everywhere, including parties and dinners.

Fernandez is a journalist. She also represents GFDD as the UNESCO Ambassador. Last year, she posted a story on her Instagram account about how she was showing Albert her love after he hit the 700th home run of his career.

Nicole took to Instagram to post a picture with Pujols in a wedding dress. Amid the marriage rumors, Nicole's caption said:

"Here I am baby…signed, sealed, delivered…I’m yours"

While there hasn't been any official announcement yet on the wedding, fans are eagerly waiting for one. It feels like Nicole and Albert Pujols are getting along quite well and might announce their wedding soon. Until then, fans can hope and wait for the news.

