Kate Upton has surrounded herself with controversy again. She talked about her best friend's need for money to save her retreat center, urging fans to donate money to save the vacation home.

Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander is wed to Upton, a model, an actress and a veteran of the Sport's Illustrated swimsuit franchise.

When she was crowned Rookie of the Year in 2011, the three-time cover model made her magazine debut. Following her debut, Upton was photographed in Australia (2012) and Antarctica (2013), earning her back-to-back covers.

Upton uploaded a post about her best friend's house on Instragram, also providing the link to the donation page.

Fans mocked Upton's request for donations for a friend's vacation property. The list below includes a few of the responses.

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander's relationship

One of the MLB's fantasy couples is Kate Upton and Justin Verlander. Everything about them, from the start of their relationship to the celebration of their fifth anniversary, screams real love. The couple got married after the 2017 World Series, after Verlander won the championship.

The Houston Astros pitcher looked dapper in a black tuxedo, while Upton looked lovely in a floor-length white gown. In their wedding shot, the pair was beaming broadly.

Just four days after the World Series concluded, Verlander and Upton married on Nov. 4, 2017. After over six years of marriage, they are still going strong. A day before the 2022 World Series, they had their anniversary. Additionally, perhaps luck favors the date because, on Nov. 5, 2022, Verlander won the World Series once more.