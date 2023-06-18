Zane Denton, third baseman for the Tennessee baseball team, is well-known on Twitter following his latest on-field performances. But recently, he is known for his online-born romance with pop sensation Taylor Swift. Social media users began spreading false information about the two being seen in a Knoxville nightclub. The name of the person Taylor Swift is dating and the location where they were spotted were provided as part of the joke.

"Following her breakup, Taylor Swift was reportedly seen in a Knoxville nightclub this weekend with Tennessee Volunteers star third baseman Zane Denton"

The Zane and Swift rumor gained traction in the Tennessee Volunteers baseball team's GroupMe discussion. The rumor even came to their coach Tony Vitello's notice. Some fans understood this was not true, while some warned Zane to stay away from Taylor Swift.

A fan wrote, "How was Zane Denton in a Knoxville nightclub and Clemson Regional at the same time? I think you made this up".

Another fan said, "Zane, run for your life."

Head coach Tony Vitello's reaction to the rumors about Zane Denton

Third baseman for the Tennessee baseball team Zane Denton just finished an outstanding NCAA Tournament Regional. He had three home runs and five RBIs in the last two games. One of those home runs, the one against Clemson, a national four seed, was hit at the start of the ninth inning. The Vols took the lead after that, and they went on to win in a thrilling 14-inning contest.

The Vols squad learned that he was involved in a social media trend after his significant performance that assisted in their team advancing to the Super Regionals. This trend, which is untrue and meant as a joke, has Taylor Swift, a famous musician, dating "insert name here" at "insert location here."

Head coach Tony Vitello saw it and reacted in a press conference on Thursday.

"Right now, I think he is an as good of a rhythm as possible," he said. "He's dating Taylor Swift apparently. Something about that on the GroupMe. Sometimes when they get going on the GroupMe, and it's not that important I don't pay full attention, but it was something to that effect."

Denton hopes to continue his recent hot streak as the Vols face Stanford in a crucial NCAA Men's College World Series encounter.

