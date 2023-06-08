Tim Anderson faces backlash from his fans over marital infidelity. Tim faced allegations of marital infidelity from DeJah Lanee, a model. However, Bria Anderson, Tim's wife, has stood by his side all these years and decided to support him throughout his journey.

Bria Anderson remained silent for the longest time and then posted a picture of Tim, saying 'She'll love him on his worst days'. To this, fans praised Bria's strength and love for her husband. However, a week ago, fans reacted to an old picture of Tim and his family asking Bria to leave him.

A fan reacted, "This is what y'all call fake lol. I pray she divorce and take everything."

Another fan wrote, "I truly feel sad for your wife."

There were a lot of fans who were disheartened by the allegations against Anderson and hoped Bria would leave him.

A fan reacted, "He tore his own family apart!!!"

The same fan reacted, "YOU SHOULD NEVER HAVE GOTTEN MARRIED IF YOU WSBT TO BE A CHEATING DOG!💯 I FEEL BAD FOR UR WFE AND 2 DAUGHTERS SMH"

Another fan said, "This marriage will never be the same. He needs to man up and either stay or go"

A frustrated fan reacted, "Pick a side. Either publicly apologize to your wife or denounce the bird".

Fans aren't taking it easy on Tim Anderson and hope that Bria Anderson will end up on a happy note.

Tim Anderson is confident about his game

Tim Anderson's recent six games have seen him hit just 3-for-21 after going 1-for-5 in the White Sox' 4-2 victory over the Guardians. The White Sox All-Star shortstop hasn't hit a home run in 2023 and hasn't done so since July 15, 2022, as he was sidelined after having surgery to repair a tear in his left middle finger on August 6.

Anderson's confidence has not diminished even though the outcomes have fallen short of the high standards set in the near term.

Anderson said, "It’s always having that mentality and playing that game where I might look like trash right now, but at the end of the day, I’m the best player on the field every time I step on the field. I think everybody knows that."

Anderson's career has been hampered by injuries; the most recent setback occurred on April 10 at Target Field when he sustained a left knee strain. The melancholy tone of Anderson's first media appearance after the incident demonstrated how much it affected the typically optimistic and outgoing person.

