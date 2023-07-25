Age is just a number, and Jennifer Lopez proved it by going all out to celebrate her 54th birthday. Jennifer sent a photo of herself wearing white lace knickers that fit the birthday girl.

Since the day began, JLo has used social media to celebrate her 54th birthday by posting several Instagram stories highlighting some of her most famous works, including Selena, the movie that made her famous. Then she posted a dancing video in which she appeared to be 30 years younger than her age.

JLo took to Instagram to post a picture of herself.

She captioned it, saying, "Getting ready to celebrate."

Fans praised Jennifer Lopez, a former sweetheart of Alex Rodriguez, for her youthful attractiveness at 54. Some of the fan reactions are mentioned below.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's love story

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez got to know each other while working on the movie Gigli (2001). Together, they appeared in the film Jersey Girl.

With a 6.1-carat pink solitaire ring, Ben Affleck proposed to Yankees star Alex Rodriguez's ex-fiancee, Jennifer, in November 2002. Just a few days before their wedding in 2003, the pair announced its cancelation in a joint statement, citing "excessive media attention" as the reason. Without announcing a new date, they decided to postpone the wedding.

Jennifer called off her engagement to Ben in January 2004. The pair, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were discovered together on a trip to Montana in the summer of 2021, more than a decade and a few failed marriages later. They announced their romance shortly after and were spotted on red carpets together.

Affleck re-proposed to Lopez in April 2022 and they were wed in a private ceremony in Vegas in July of that year. All their friends and family attended their second wedding in August 2022, which was held in Affleck's Georgia house.

