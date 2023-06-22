The Astros (and later the Red Sox) were accused of using electronic equipment to read the indications from opposition batteries (pitchers and catchers). The players passed those signs on to the batters through duplicitous means. The overall sign-stealing scandal happened in 2017, and Rob Manfred was the commissioner even then.

One may recall that no players were punished during the scandal's aftermath. Manfred and his investigation team provided the potentially involved players complete immunity in exchange for frank and confidential testimony.

Apparently, giving the players immunity was a big regret for Manfred. Talking to Time Magazine, he said:

"I'm not sure that I would have approached it with giving players immunity. Once we gave players immunity, it puts you in a box as to what exactly you were going to do in terms of punishment. Starting with, 'I'm not going to punish anybody.' Maybe not my best decision ever."

Fans aren't happy with Manfred's decision and have shown their dissatisfaction.

Rob Manfred's on Oakland A's relocation

In the press conference that followed the quarterly owners' meeting in New York, Manfred made some insensitive and arrogant remarks about the Oakland supporters and the team's impending departure to Las Vegas.

When questioned about his opinions following this week's quarterly owners' meeting, Manfred responded with some stereotypically harsh remarks about the predicament. He backed team owner John Fisher on the move and charged the neighborhood with failing to support the team.

Fans were upset by his remarks and criticized him on social media for his treatment of them as the organization's leader.

