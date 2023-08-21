Cole Tucker's fiancee Vanessa Hudgens acknowledged that after her split with Austin Butler in January 2020, she almost stopped looking for love. But less than a year later, during the COVID-19 outbreak, she met her future spouse.

Hudgens and Tucker made their red carpet debut at the AFI Fest screening of Netflix's "Tick, tick...BOOM!" on February 3, 2023.

Hudgens was beaming from ear to ear and her joy was contagious as she spoke about how comfortable Tucker made her feel. She frequently shares photos of them on Instagram.

Fans chuckled as Vanessa Hudgens fell in love with Cole Tucker, whose name is a play on her love interest from "The Knight Before Christmas."

Relationship between Cole Tucker and Vanessa Hudgens

In 2020, pitcher Cole Tucker, who is currently with the Colorado Rockies, and actress Vanessa Hudgens began dating. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the two met in an online meditation course.

Hudgens announced their engagement in an Instagram post in February of this year. Every decision they make regarding their engagement and wedding is influenced by public opinion, which can often make things more difficult.

Tucker was recently signed by the Rockies after spending some time in the minor leagues.

It will be interesting to see how effective he is with the team. The 27-year-old, who has been repeatedly demoted, now has another opportunity to break into the top league. If it wasn't for Tucker's fiance Vanessa Hudgens, this signing might not have received any attention on social media.