Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are head over heels in love with each other. Ever since they reconciled, they have been vocal about their relationship and have made various public appearances together. The couple married in 2021.

Jlo has uploaded a video on Instagram wishing Ben on his birthday. In the background, Sam Cooke's 1960 hit, "(What A)Wonderful World," is playing, with the caption:

"Dear Ben … Happy Birthday. I love you!"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans reacted with astonishment to the duet of Sam Cooke performed by Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck.

A fan's reaction

A fan's reaction

A fan's reaction

A fan's reaction

A fan's reaction

A fan's reaction

A fan's reaction

A fan's reaction

Relationship between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

In a joint statement released in April 2021, former New York Yankees player Alex Rodriguez and his ex-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez declared their breakup and called off their engagement. Lopez and Ben Affleck reconciled after she split up with Alex. Lopez and Affleck once had a relationship.

Early in the new millennium, the two began dating due to their parts in the critically panned film "Gigili." The media dubbed the couple "Bennifer" and gave them a lot of coverage.

After becoming engaged, they broke up in 2004, citing the extensive media attention as one of the causes. After reuniting in 2021, they got married.

When it was revealed that the pair had extended their engagement by April 2022, fans were overjoyed. But the couple's decision to have their wedding on July 17 in a ceremony in Las Vegas astounded everyone. In a more traditional ceremony, the pair married again in August to commemorate their union.