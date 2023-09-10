Vanessa Hudgens reconnected with her 'High School Musical' ensemble after a long absence. The goal of this meeting was to debut the product of her brand, 'Cali Water,' which she co-founded with Oliver Trevena.

The Disney Channel big hit High School Musical first aired on television nearly ten years ago. Cast member Vanessa Hudgens, has lately revealed that they are still together.

She used Instagram to share a photo of her virtual reunion with the High School Musical ensemble with her followers. However, fans did notice that Zac Efron was absent.

Vanessa and the 'High School Musical' ensemble create waves at the 'Cali Water' launch party, taking fans down memory lane.

Vanessa Hudgens' firm belief in 'Manifestations'

The manifestations are actual, according to Vanessa Hudgens. She thinks her ideal life has come true. The 34-year-old actress, who played Gabriella Montez in the Disney Channel sensation "High School Musical," has made a name for herself in the entertainment business after recently getting engaged to Cole Tucker.

In the new documentary 'Dead Hot: Season of the Witch,' Vanessa explores her witchy side. She regularly "connects" with angels and considers her spirituality "empowering." The Tubi project appealed to her because it would enable her to "heal ancestral trauma."

Via aceshowbiz.com, Vanessa Hudgens said, “I’ve manifested my relationship, my home, my career. There’s so much. As long as you’re really specific, it might not always come when you expect it or want it, but it’s always gonna come back in some way.”

'Triple threat' describes Hudgens perfectly. She has kindly provided her fans with treasures like Sneakernight, The Princess Switch, and High School Musical. It turns out, though, that she also possesses a second skill related to the supernatural.