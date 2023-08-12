Alex Rodriguez enjoys a challenging workout with his girlfriend and fitness expert, Jaclyn Cordeiro. Their relationship appears to be flourishing, with Cordeiro's exceptional prowess in fitness making her a perfect match for A-Rod.

By motivating one another to achieve their fitness objectives through bodyweight workouts and weightlifting, the duo showcases their status as a true power couple. Alex took to Instagram to share a video featuring himself and Jaclyn participating in a summer core challenge.

Alex Rodriguez and Jaclyn Cordeiro's love story

Jaclyn Cordeiro and Alex Rodriguez's relationship has been developing over time. Their long-standing friendship has evolved into a romantic partnership during the past six months of dating. The happy couple has been sighted out on dinner dates with their extended blended family in various Beverly Hills neighborhoods.

Jaclyn took the initiative this time, even though Alex is great at praising others. Using Instagram, Cordeiro highlighted the importance of the former Yankee in her life and expressed her love for her boyfriend.

Due to their hectic schedules, the two rarely get to spend time together and are in a long-distance relationship. However, they make the most out of every chance to spend time together.