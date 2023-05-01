When the Houston Astros and the Colorado Rockies were unveiled as the two teams set to be the first ever MLB teams to play in Mexico, fans were intrigued.

The league has been showcasing games hosted by its southern neighbor since 1996 when the New York Mets and the San Diego Padres faced off in the Estadio de Beisbol Monterrey.

Ever since, the MLB has periodically showcased games in Mexico. Most recently, a opening season series was contested in 2023 between the Giants and Padres in Mexico City. Two of the teams that have played before are the Colorado Rockies, who made their debut in Mexico in 1999, and the Houston Astros more recently in 2019.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ken Rosenthal @Ken_Rosenthal The Astros and Rockies will play in next year’s regular-season series in Mexico, tentatively scheduled again for Mexico City, sources tell me and @Chandler_Rome The Astros and Rockies will play in next year’s regular-season series in Mexico, tentatively scheduled again for Mexico City, sources tell me and @Chandler_Rome.

"The Astros and Rockies will play in next year’s regular-season series in Mexico, tentatively scheduled again for Mexico City, sources tell me and @ChandlerRome" - Ken Rosenthal

When well-known MLB analyst Ken Rosenthal broke the news that the two teams are very likely to feature in the 2024 Mexico Series, fans had their own thoughts.

Perhaps it's Houston's relative proximity to the Mexican border, or that Mexico City is at an even higher altitude than Coors Field in Colorado, where the most home runs in the league are hit.

Many wondered why the Houston Astros needed more exposure. The team are the defending champions and have garnered more fanfare in the past two seasons than just about any other team.

Takkiiss @TimmyTrevizo @Ken_Rosenthal @Chandler_Rome Wow that’s going to be a great series for the Astros stats @Ken_Rosenthal @Chandler_Rome Wow that’s going to be a great series for the Astros stats

Moreover, some Houston Astros fans are reliving the magic that their team mustered against the Los Angeles Angels during their 2019 game in Monterrey. Third baseman Alex Bregman treated fans to a Grand Slam as the Astros drove over their divisional rivals with a series score of 2-0. Additionally, stars like Yordan Alvarez and Yuli Gurriel came up big for their squad.

The Houston Astros will make this series a high-selling affair

In addition to Mexico, the MLB will host games in London, England this June between the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals. International games are seen as a reliable way to boost international fan support for the game.

While fans can contest the league's decision to feature these two teams, it is understandable to see the motives behind such a move. The Astros are one of the most internationally recognized and skilled teams in the league. As for the Rockies, hopefully they will be able to surprise.

Poll : 0 votes