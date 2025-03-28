Fantasy Baseball 2025: 5 must-have MLB players after jaw-dropping 2025 Opening Day performances ft. Adley Rutschman, Spencer Torkelson

The MLB season has finally dawned upon us and Opening Day brought jam-packed action and some unforgettable performances from players. With fantasy leagues underway, managers are keenly interested in who has started the season with a bang.

A select few have certainly made a huge impact and have evidently shaken off any jitters early on. In no particular order, here are five players who impressed for their fantasy managers on Opening Day:

5 must-have MLB players after impactful Opening Day performances

#1) Adley Rutschman, Baltimore Orioles

The two-time All-Star backstop had a scorching Opening Day output after recording two home runs on three base hits with three RBIs in five at-bats.

Several commentators cast doubts about the Orioles after letting ace Corbin Burnes walk away in the offseason. However, the O's were quick to reply after dismantling a retooled Toronto Blue Jays 12-2 during the first game of the season for both squads.

#2) Spencer Torkelson, Detroit Tigers

After being labeled as one of the biggest busts of the 2020s crop of young players, Detroit Tigers first baseman Spencer Torkelson is slowly but surely building himself as one of the vital pieces of the postseason-contending squad.

In a back-and-forth affair against the reigning champion Dodgers, Torkelson kept the Tigers competitive by smashing a solo home run in the top of the seventh to cut the lead to one, 5-4. However, the game would end with the same scoreline as the ragtag Detroit team fell short in Los Angeles. Torkelson finished with a home run and two runs scored with four walks in the contest.

#3) Andres Gimenez, Toronto Blue Jays

Not particularly known for his slugging prowess, multiple-time Gold Glove-winning second baseman Andres Gimenez's two-run home run was all the offense that the Blue Jays could muster up against the Orioles.

With just 49 total home runs across 568 MLB games, it's certainly a welcome sign that Gimenez started off the year with a homer after being criticized for his lack of hitting prowess during his stint in Cleveland.

#4) Tyler O'Neill, Baltimore Orioles

The outfielder extended his MLB record after hitting his sixth Opening Day home run with a three-run shot to right field. The newly-minted Oriole finished the game by going 3-for-3 with the aforementioned home run, three RBIs, three runs scored, and two walks.

#5) Cam Smith, Houston Astros

After making the rounds in social media during his announcement to the Opening Day roster, Astros rookie Cam Smith showed nerves of steel when he swung and collected his first MLB hit on the first pitch that he saw. His single indirectly drove in Jeremy Pena as the Astros opened the scoring against the upgraded New York Mets. They would eventually defeat the Mets by a score of 3-1.

