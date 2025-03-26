Fantasy Baseball 2025: 5 players to target after impressive performances in Spring Training ft. Gavin Williams & Cam Smith

The 2025 MLB season is here, as is fantasy baseball! It is likely that most fantasy leagues will have already drafted their rosters or will do so on Wednesday night, however, there are still plenty of intriguing names to either target on the trade market or even the waiver wire.

It was an exciting Spring Training, with a number of players stepping up and earning an Opening Day spot on the roster. There are a number of intriguing players who could make an immediate impact for fantasy baseball managers, especially with stars such as Gerrit Cole and Luis Gil.

Here's a closer look at 5 players to target in fantasy baseball leagues after red-hot Spring Training performances

#1 - Gavin Williams

No player may have garnered the most excitement this Spring Training that Gavin Williams of the Cleveland Guardians. One of the most hyped fantasy baseball breakout pitchers, Williams struggled mightily last season, however, there is renewed excitement about his potential in 2025. Through 17.1 innings this spring, Williams has posted a 2.08 ERA with 26 strikeouts. He is a must add everywhere.

#2 - Jonathan India

The Kansas City Royals may have found the coveted top-of-the-order bat they have been looking to place ahead of Bobby Witt Jr. The Royals acquired Jonathan India earlier this offseason and he looks like he can be a missing piece for the club. Through 18 Spring Training games, India has been sensational at the plate, posting a .404 batting average with a pair of home runs and 7 RBI.

#3 - Cam Smith

Cam Smith might be the hottest name in fantasy baseball. After tearing the cover off the ball in Spring Training, the top prospect received the news that many fantasy baseball managers were hoping to hear. Smith has made the Houston Astros Opening Day roster and given his home run upside, could be a fantasy darling this season.

#4 - Bo Bichette

Don't look now but it appears that Bo Bichette might be back in a big way. After easily the worst season of his career in 2024, the Toronto Blue Jays shortstop has looked like his old self through Spring Training. Bichette has been crushing the baseball this spring, giving managers hope that he could find himself as a top 5 shortstop in 2025.

#5 - Clay Holmes

Clay Holmes' Spring Training may no longer be a surprise for fantasy managers. The former New York Yankees closer has been stretched out as a starter for the New York Mets, something that looks like an incredible move for the club. There might be some question marks surrounding how many innings he will throw in 2025, Holmes has looked like a gem for fantasy this season.

