Fantasy Baseball: 3 replacements for Nathan Eovaldi for your team after Texas Rangers pitcher hits 15-day IL

The Texas Rangers cannot seem to avoid the injury bug as Nathan Eovaldi becomes the latest star to be sidelined. The veteran starting pitcher was placed on the 15-day IL by his club after suffering a right groin strain during Thursday's game against the Washington Nationals.

"The Rangers have placed Nathan Eovaldi on the 15-day IL with a right groin strain." - @MichaelJBier

The 34-year-old has been strong again this season for the Texas Rangers. After playing a key role in the team's World Series championship last season, Nathan Eovaldi kept that momentum rolling. Prior to the injury, Eovaldi has posted a 2-2 record with a 2.61 ERA and 44 strikeouts, something that has not only benefitted the Rangers but fantasy baseball managers who drafted him.

Now, with Eovaldi slated to miss some time, fantasy baseball managers will need to find a suitable replacement. It remains to be seen how long Nathan Eovaldi will be on the shelf, however, managers will need to fill that void until his return.

Here's a closer look at 3 replacements for Nathan Eovaldi in fantasy baseball leagues

#1 - Erick Fedde

Erick Fedde is one of the hottest names on the fantasy baseball waiver wire right now. The veteran pitcher has been tremendous in his first season back in the MLB. Even though he plays for the Chicago White Sox, the lack of run support has not hurt his numbers.

"Erick Fedde has retooled his pitch arsenal upon his return to MLB and it's paying dividends! #MLBCentral | @whitesox" - @MLBNetwork

So far this season, Fedde has posted a solid 2-0 record with a 2.60 ERA with 39 strikeouts. He has only continued to heat up on the mound, racking up 20 strikeouts and delivering 14.1 innings in his past two starts. Add him now.

#2 - Nick Lodolo

Nick Lodolo is another viable replacement for Nathan Eovaldi on fantasy baseball rosters. The Cincinnati Reds starter has been solid since returning from the IL, posting a 3-0 record with a 1.88 ERA, 0.88 WHIP, and 31 strikeouts. The 26-year-old's ownership percentage has continued to rise, so managers will need to act fast.

#3 - Christian Scott

Although there are no guarantees with Christian Scott, the prospect's upside might be too tempting to turn down. With Eovaldi sitting on the IL, fantasy baseball managers could be willing to take a shot on the New York Mets' top pitching prospect. Scott is set to make his MLB debut this weekend, so managers will need to act fast. If he delivers, he will likely secure another run in the rotation.

"Worked really hard for this opportunity. Really grateful to be there." Christian Scott on what it means to him to be called up to the Mets" - @SNYtv

