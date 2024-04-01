Fantasy Baseball Add/Drop Week Two: Target Nick Martini and Eugenio Suarez, Fade Patrick Sandoval

Fantasy baseball managers are entering week two of the year, and there are already a number of storylines and stat lines to pay attention to. One of the key pieces of advice managers need to remember, particularly this early in the year, is not to panic after only one week.

As the fantasy baseball season lasts throughout the entire summer, managers need to remember why they drafted certain players and not make rash decisions after only a few games. Nevertheless, it's important to make roster moves throughout the season while also trying to cash in on hot stretches from players.

While drafting fantasy teams is important for establishing the skeleton of teams, adding and dropping players throughout the season is the difference between winning and losing. Here's a look at a few players worth adding and a few to consider moving on from.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Must Add Players for Fantasy Baseball Week 2

Nick Martini

The Cincinnati Reds are being bitten by the injury bug, with Matt McLain and TJ Friedl being the latest players to hit the IL.

However, in the wake of these injuries, the Reds have seen a surprise hot start to the season for veteran Nick Martini, who has hit a pair of home runs through three games.

Expand Tweet

"Nick Martini goes deep for the second time today! #OpeningDay" - @MLB

While the 34-year-old has struggled to hold down a steady role throughout his career, he's an interesting addition at this point of the season. Historically, this will likely not continue, but he could be a worthy addition while he remains hot.

Eugenio Suarez

Another veteran who has started the season on a hot streak is Eugenio Suarez of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Unlike Martini, Suarez has a proven track record of success in the MLB, which could make his current form more sustainable than the Reds outfielder. Through four games, Suarez owns a .429 batting average with a home run and 4 RBIs.

Players to Drop for Fantasy Baseball Week 2

Patrick Sandoval

There's certainly a chance that Patrick Sandoval's first outing of the year was simply a blip and that the veteran starter could bounce back soon. However, he may be best left off fantasy baseball rosters for many reasons.

Expand Tweet

"Patrick Sandoval is Patrick Sandoval, confirmed." - @CBSScottWhite

He has struggled throughout his career for allowing runners on base, something that continued in his first outing, giving up six hits and two walks in 1.2 innings of work. Not to mention the Los Angeles Angels offense, which could drag down his win totals this season, making it best to avoid this one.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.