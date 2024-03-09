Fantasy Baseball Sleepers 2024: Top 5 underrated catchers to target this upcoming season

Finding sleepers later in fantasy baseball drafts can make all of the difference in the world as the season rolls along. These players come in a number of different forms, including post-hype prospects, aging veterans, injury-prone players that managers are avoiding, and bounce-back candidates.

This wide variety of fantasy baseball sleepers makes researching before drafts more important than ever. Tracking some of these targets throughout Spring Training can also be effective, as it will give managers a look at how these players are performing early this year.

When it comes to the catcher position, like every other position, there are a number of intriguing sleepers that managers can target later in drafts. Stars like Adley Rutschman and William Contreras will provide managers with elite production, but it will come with a cost.

Here's a look at five fantasy baseball sleepers from the catcher position in 2024

#1 - Logan O'Hoppe

At only 24 years old, Logan O'Hoppe may be one of the most intriguing sleepers at the catcher position. An on-base stud during his time in the minor leagues, injuries have limited O'Hoppe to only 56 games in MLB. In a small sample size last season, the Los Angeles Angels catcher racked up 14 home runs, 36 RBIs, and a .236 batting average.

"Logan O’hoppe bomb" - @swillysports

#2 - Mitch Garver

Mitch Garver may be a forgotten name on the Seattle Mariners roster, however, that could prove to be a benefit for fantasy baseball managers. Garver is expected to partner with Cal Raleigh, while also serving as the designated hitter for his new club. Garver was excellent last season with the Texas Rangers, posting a .270 batting average with 19 home runs and 50 RBIs.

#3 - Tyler Stephenson

The Cincinnati Reds are looking to continue their climb to contention this season and a healthy Tyler Stephenson could find himself as a key member of their lineup. Another player who has missed time to injury throughout his career, Stephenson has been an excellent contributor for the Reds when he is on the field.

#4 - Alejandro Kirk

Remember Alejandro Kirk? We are only a few years removed from when the Toronto Blue Jays catcher looked like one of the rising superstars at the position. That being said, a disappointing 2023 campaign has left a sour taste in the mouths of fantasy managers. If Kirk can return to his 2022 form, he could become a true league-winning talent later in drafts.

#5 - Danny Jansen

Speaking of the Toronto Blue Jays, Danny Jansen is another catcher that managers can target later in drafts. One of the streakiest catchers in the MLB, Jansen can either be red-hot or ice-cold depending on the week.

"I really wanna know why Danny Jansen hasn’t been extended yet" - @MarshaIIZach

If he can find more consistency this season, he could be a solid source of power and counting stats at the position. This makes him one of the most intriguing, albeit risky sleepers at catcher in 2024.

