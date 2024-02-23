Fantasy Baseball Sleepers 2024: Top 5 underrated outfielders to target this upcoming season

Finding sleepers at the outfield position in fantasy baseball can make all of the difference in the world when it comes to approaching drafts. Although managers will need to fill several outfielder spots in their lineup, there are a number of ways they can approach their drafts.

One of the best ways that managers may find an advantage in 2024 fantasy baseball drafts is by landing a star outfielder early and finding sleepers at the position later on. If fantasy managers are lucky enough to select a Roanld Acuna Jr. then can wait until much later in drafts to select their next outfielder.

Here's a look at five outfielder sleepers to target in 2024 fantasy baseball drafts

#1 - Giancarlo Stanton

Giancarlo Stanton might be one of the most polarizing players in fantasy baseball. The former National League MVP has long been an elite source of home runs, however, he has seen a dip in production, as well as suffering a number of injuries.

"Stanton’s looking slim" - @SleeperMLB

While these factors make Giancarlo Stanton a risk in fantasy baseball drafts, it will also make him one of the most intriguing outfield sleepers this season. If his new slender physique can help keep him on the field, he could see a massive jump in his production.

#2 - Esteury Ruiz

Esteury Ruiz is the definition of a single-category stud. The Oakland Athletics outfielder was electric in his first full season in the MLB last year, swiping a league-leading 67 bases in 132 games. A true category specialist, Ruiz is the type of player managers can draft late if they did not acquire speed early.

#3 - Taylor Ward

Now 30 years old, Taylor Ward continues to prove his worth as a top-of-the-order hitter for the Los Angeles Angels. After enjoying a breakout season in 2022, Ward was limited to only 97 games last year. However, in those games, he managed to score 60 runs while adding 14 home runs, 47 RBIs, and four stolen bases.

While he may not have elite upside, he is expected to hit at the top of the Angels order, which alone increases his value late in drafts. If he can return to his 2022 form, he could be a true steal as a depth outfielder.

"AL Sleeper Hitters 2024: 1) Josh Jung, 2) Kyle Manzardo, 3) Taylor Ward. Industry favorite: Parker Meadows Dark Horse: Jose Siri #fantasybaseball #fantasybaseball2024 #sleepers #fantasysleepers #fantasyMLB #MLBBreakout #MLBsleepers2024" - @MaestroBaseball

#4 - Kerry Carpenter

Kerry Carpenter enjoyed a true breakout season in 2023. In his first full season in the MLB, the Detroit Tigers slugger posted a .278 batting average with 20 home runs and 64 RBIs. Carpenter also added six stolen bases, which may not put him near the top of the league in speed stats but will add to his value this MLB fantasy baseball season.

#5 - Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. may be one of the most underrated outfielders in the MLB, which in turn makes him one of the most valuable outfield sleepers this season. The 30-year-old earned his first All-Star selection last season, finishing the year with a .261 batting average with 24 home runs, 82 home runs and a .772 OPS.

Entering his second season with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Gurriel Jr. could see his batting average return closer to his .279 career average. If he can decrease his strikeouts this year, while maintaining his production at the plate, he could be one of the best sleepers later in drafts.

