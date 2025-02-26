Fantasy Baseball Sleepers 2025: Top 5 underrated first basemen to target this upcoming season

It's that time of year again when managers will be scouring for all of the information they can find on potential fantasy baseball sleepers. While drafting proven superstars in the early round can help set up managers for success ahead of the season, finding the right sleeper pick at the right time can be the difference between winning and losing their league.

Ad

Fantasy baseball sleepers can come in all kinds of forms, from aging veterans looking to bounce back to young players looking to establish themselves at the Major League level.

There are several different ways to succeed in fantasy baseball. However, landing talent later in drafts can give managers a major advantage, especially in a position that is not as deep. First base is one of those positions, while there are top-tier players, the quality takes a noticeable dip, making sleepers even more important.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here's a closer look at 5 fantasy baseball sleepers at first base

#1 - Paul Goldschmidt

It might seem ridiculous to say that Paul Goldschmidt could be considered a fantasy baseball sleeper given his MLB success. That being said, given his age and the fact that he has been trending downward in recent seasons, fantasy managers might look elsewhere at first base, which could benefit those who still believe in the 37-year-old.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Goldschmidt could thrive in the New York Yankees lineup, which makes him an interesting addition later in drafts. There is the threat of injury risk at this stage of his career, however, if he can defy age once more, it could pay off handsomely.

#2 - Kyle Manzardo

Kyle Manzardo has the opportunity to establish himself as a star for the Cleveland Guardians following the departure of Josh Naylor. The former top prospect has all of the tools to produce in most categories except for stolen bases. While Manzardo might be available late in drafts, he is the type of fantasy baseball sleeper who could see his value increase as the season progresses.

Ad

#3 - Nolan Schanuel

For better or worse, I'm in on the Los Angeles Angels this season. The club added a number of proven veterans this offseason and with the team making changes to keep Mike Trout healthy, I am intrigued. Nolan Schanuel could be the breakout young star for the Halos, especially in fantasy baseball given his ability to steal bases. Look for Schanuel later in fantasy drafts.

#4 - Ryan Mountcastle

Ad

Another veteran who could provide managers with some quality production later in drafts is Ryan Mountcastle. The Baltimore Orioles first baseman has some flaws in his game, however, we have seen Mountcastle rack up home runs earlier in his career. If he can bounce back in 2025, Mountcastle can be a game-winning fantasy baseball sleeper at first base. He is a low-risk, high-reward pick in drafts.

#5 - Christian Encarnacion-Strand

It will be interesting to see what Christian Encarnacion-Strand can do this upcoming season. Encarnacion-Strand entered 2024 with plenty of hype surrounding him. However, he was limited to only 29 games as an injury brought his season to an abrupt ending.

Ad

Expand Tweet

The Cincinnati Reds' first baseman has sky-high potential, however, if things don't work out, he is a clear drop candidate for managers. The 25-year-old has mashed home runs throughout his minor league career, if that can translate in MLB this season, he could be a steal as a fantasy baseball sleeper.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback