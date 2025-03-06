Fantasy Baseball Sleepers 2025: Top 5 underrated starting pitchers to target this upcoming season ft. Gavin Williams and Robbie Ray

Finding the right fantasy baseball sleepers at the starting pitcher position could be massive for managers looking to gain an edge over their opponents. Depending on the number of starting pitcher roster spots, finding a hidden gem later in drafts can not only help provide managers with quality numbers, but could also provide depth behind some of the top-tier aces.

Established superstars such as Gerrit Cole, Corbin Burnes, and Blake Snell should come off the board early in drafts and can provide managers with elite stats in several categories. That being said, a true fantasy baseball sleeper at the starting pitcher position could allow managers to not only look at other positions earlier in drafts but also bolster their rotation behind their ace.

Here's a closer look at 5 potential fantasy baseball sleepers at the starting pitcher position in 2025

#1 - Robbie Ray

It was not too long ago when Robbie Ray was one of the best pitchers in baseball. The 2021 AL Cy Young Award winner has struggled to follow up that season ever since, as injuires and underwhelming performances has caused him to fall off fantasy radars.

This is where he could become a bargain later in drafts, as the veteran appears healthy and ready to prove himself with the San Francisco Giants. According to Fantasy Pros, Ray has an average draft position of 165 right now, keeping him in that fantasy baseball sleeper range. He could be a bargain if he can stay healthy.

#2 - Bowden Francis

Bowden Francis enjoyed a true breakout season for the Toronto Blue Jays last season, making him an intriguing player to keep tabs on heading into 2025. At 28-years-old, Francis' 2024 season appears to not have made much of an impact on fantasy managers as his adp is currently 213. Francis posted a 3.30 ERA and 92 strikeouts over 103.2 innings last season. If he can continue, he could be a steal.

#3 - Triston McKenzie

Remember when Triston McKenzie looked like one of the most promising young pitchers in baseball? The Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher has struggled to live up to his elite 2022 season when he posted a 2.96 ERA.

While he has failed to reach those heights again, he is only 27-years-old and could be worth a flier at the end of drafts. He may not be an ace, but if he can bounceback, he could a valuable asset.

#4 - Gavin Williams

The second Cleveland Guardians pitcher to make this list, Gavin Williams was popular fantasy baseball sleeper last season. Since he is showing up on this list, it may come as no surprise to say that he didn't live up to the hype. Williams will need to prove that he can make the team's rotation, however, he is in the upper half in terms of fastball velocity, which could help rack up strikeouts this year.

#5 - Jackson Jobe

Jackson Jobe is one of the most popular fantasy baseball sleepers right now and for good reason. The Detroit Tigers pitcher has all of the tools to become a star in the Majors and if can cement a role in the rotation, it could happen as soon as this season. Jobe's status will be one to watch as Spring Training progresses.

