Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: 5 players to target in leagues right now ft. Jacob Wilson and Kyren Paris

The fantasy baseball season is rolling along and despite a number of notable injuries that have already taken place, it has been an exciting year already. Thanks to some elite offensive outbursts from clubs such as the Chicago Cubs, New York Yankees, and the Athletics, fantasy managers have seen a number of players outperform their draft stock early this season.

Despite all of the incredible performances we have already seen so far this season, it is important to not get complacent during the fantasy baseball season. The game is always moving and managers need to continue scouring the waiver wire in order to improve their club wherever they can.

Here's a closer look at 5 players to target on the fantasy baseball waiver wire right now

#1 - Jacob Wilson (26.3% owned on ESPN)

Jacob Wilson came up through the minor league system as a bit of a one-dimensional player know for his ability to rack up hits and not much else. Well, the Athletics infielder not only leads the American League with 18 hits this season but has also added a pair of home runs, adding to his intrigue as a waiver wire target for nearly every roster.

#2 - Kyren Paris (23.1% owned on ESPN)

Kyren Paris might be the name on this list that the average fantasy baseball manager has never heard of before. This could be a massive mistake as the 23-year-old has been a breakout star for the Los Angeles Angels early this season, posting a massive .429 batting average through 9 games in 2025.

While this might be a small sample size, if he can perform anywhere near this level, his ownership will sky-rocket. Be sure to add him now while he is red-hot at the plate.

#3 - Nick Lodolo (38.8% owned on ESPN)

One of the top pitchers that is widley available on waiver wires is Nick Lodolo. The Cincinnati Reds starter has been excellent this season, posting an impressive 0.96 ERA with 8 strikeouts over 18.2 innings of work. While his strikeout numbers leave something to be desired, the fact that he is keeping runs off the board is huge.

#4 - Casey Mize (26.2% owned on ESPN)

The Detroit Tigers have done a tremendous job at getting the most out of their pitching staff as veterans such as Tarik Skubal and Jack Flaherty have thrived with the club. Now it might be Casey Mize's turn. While he has flashed some of his potential in the past, injuries have slowed him down, however, he has be strong this season and is completely worth adding off fantasy baseball waiver wires.

#5 - Dustin May (34.9% owned on ESPN)

The Los Angeles Dodgers are one of the best teams in baseball and getting a part of that roster is never a bad idea in fantasy baseball leagues. Enter Dustin May, who has secured a spot in the team's rotation, especially with Blake Snell hitting the IL. May has been electric so far this season, posting a 0.82 ERA with 7 strikeouts over 11.0 innings. Add him now while you still can.

