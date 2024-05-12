Fantasy Waiver Wire Pickups Week 8 featuring Kirby Yates and Brent Rooker

The 2024 fantasy baseball season has been one of the most chaotic in recent years. Managers have likely had to pivot several times already after only one month of the year. A number of superstar players have been placed on the IL with a wide array of injuries, with some already declared to be out for the season.
Spencer Strider, Shane Bieber, and Josh Jung are some who are currently sidelined. These are the types of players that fantasy baseball managers have had to attempt to replace on either the free agent pool or trade market. There are a number of intriguing names on the waiver wire that managers should consider moving forward.
Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 8
Brent Rooker
The Oakland Athletics have been better than many expected heading into the 2024 season. One of the major contributors to this surprise success has been Brent Rooker. The veteran outfielder has been excellent this season, posting a .284 batting average with 19 runs scored, 9 home runs, and 25 RBIs entering Sunday's action.
"Brent Rooker crushes his 9th homer of the season to pad the @Athletics lead!" - @MLB
Even though Brent Rooker has been a key player for the Oakland Athletics, he remains widely available in ESPN leagues. The outfielder is a must-add player for fantasy baseball managers given the surprisingly strong lineup of the Athletics right now.
Kirby Yates
Entering the 2024 campaign, it was unclear what role Kirby Yates would serve for the Texas Rangers. This hurt his value in fantasy baseball leagues, as he remained undrafted in many leagues. Well, the veteran has since put together an impressive season for the reigning World Series champions, taking over as the team's closer.
"These guys are starting their 2024 campaigns off on the right foot. Adolis Garcia and Kirby Yates are the Rangers Nation player and pitcher of the month!" - @rangers__nation
Prior to the Texas Rangers' Sunday matchup against the Colorado Rockies, Kirby Yates has been nothing short of spectacular. Through 16.0 innings of work, the 37-year-old has posted a 3-0 record with a 0.56 ERA, 0.69 WHIP, 17 strikeouts, and 7 saves. His contributions make him a must-add closer in leagues, something that managers need to cash in on while they still can.
