"Favorite away ballpark? Anaheim" - New York Yankees former captain Derek Jeter reveals his favorite ballpark while on the road

New York Yankees legendary shortstop Derek Jeter will forever be a staple of Major League Baseball culture. He was a player who was heralded for his dominance and consistent greatness during the regular season and his innate ability to step up in the big moments when the lights were the brightest. Jeter was so adored by New York Yankees fans that when the team built a new stadium in the Bronx it was christened "The House that Jeter Built" in reference to the Old Yankee Stadium being "The House that Ruth Built." However, while there was no place like home, the former New York Yankees captain revealed his favorite ballpark to play in on the road.

During a Q&A on Twitter, New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter revealed that his favorite road ballpark was Angels Stadium

In his promotion for his new ESPN series "The Captain" that lets fans behind the curtain to Jeter's ascension and journey to baseball superstardom, Jeter joined Twitter and began taking questions from fans. One of the questions regarded his favorite road park, and after brief hesitation, Jeter revealed it was the home of the Los Angeles Angels.

Emily Nyman @EmSheDoesIt Yankee Stadium West lmao Yankee Stadium West lmao https://t.co/8dq0PSVe7b

"Weather was perfect, field conditions were unbelivable...and 90 percent of the fans there were Yankees fans" - Derek Jeter, via @ Emily Nyman

The numbers appear to back up the claim as only the Texas Rangers' ballpark offered better statistics for Jeter. The Hall of Fame shortstop had a .339 batting average when facing the Halos on the road and 28 extra base hits in 81 games. There is some irony about the Angels home ballpark being packed with Yankees fans when Jeter would play there.

Toronto Blue Jays v Los Angeles Angels

The Angels won a World Series in 2002, right in the midst of Jeter's prime, and the shortstop had some of his best postseason performances against the club. Also, the Los Angeles Angels went on to have one of Derek Jeter's biggest fans helm centerfield for them in the form of three-time American League Most Valuable Player Mike Trout.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Derek Jeter says Roy Halladay was the toughest pitcher he ever faced



His .234 average and .571 career OPS against Halladay were by far his lowest against the 15 pitchers he faced more than 60 times. He had a .740 OPS or better against 11 of those pitchers Derek Jeter says Roy Halladay was the toughest pitcher he ever facedHis .234 average and .571 career OPS against Halladay were by far his lowest against the 15 pitchers he faced more than 60 times. He had a .740 OPS or better against 11 of those pitchers https://t.co/ujzrmtdkAi

"Derek Jeter says Roy Halladay was the toughest pitcher he ever faced...His .234 average and .571 career OPS against Halladay were by far his lowest against the 15 pitchers he faced more than 60 times. He had a .740 OPS or better against 11 of those pitchers" - @ Talkin' Yanks

The first episode of "The Captain" starring Derek Jeter will air on July 18 on ESPN.

