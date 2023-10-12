Alex Bregman's wife, Reagan Elizabeth stuns in self-designed jewelry from Shaftel Diamond

It's no new news that Alex Bregman found his biggest supporter in the form of his wife. Aside from being her husband's most avid supporter, Reagan Elizabeth is also a renowned designer and was recently seen sporting her latest jewelry collection, which is a collaboration with Shaftel Diamonds.

Reagan Elizabeth recently decided to make sure she immortalized her sense of style forever by collaborating with Shaftel Jewelry to design a collection called "With Love by Regan Bregman." She wore the jewelry on social media.

Each piece in the jewelry line is designed to highlight the values she shares with her husband, Alex Bregman. The entire range consists of 14 custom 18-karat gold vermeil with natural white sapphire pieces.

As someone who's always been on the go, Reagan Elizabeth Bregman, wife of Alex, made sure to curate pieces that are weighted yet filled with elegance and class. She kept her relationship values with Alex in mind as she went on to name the pieces. The entire collection is based on the theme of love.

Reagan Elizabeth: Entrepreneur and wife of Alex Bregman

The couple has an amazing history that is filled with a whole lot of love, loyalty, and support. Reagan and Alex met each other through a common friend at a group dinner.

However, the beginning of their relationship was extremely rocky and hard due to it being long distance. The Houston Astros star spoke about the early days of his relationship. The relationship required a lot of sacrifice and hard work as Reagan used to work throughout the day and then drive just to see her beau, Alex Bregman.

"She was driving back and forth every weekend, three hours there and back, waking up at 5 am to get to work. She was working her tail off and coming to see me."

The couple got married in December 2020, amid the pandemic, and the wedding pictures were jaw-dropping. The couple also went on to have their first child, Knox Samuel, on August 1, 2022.

The couple share a life filled with so much love and support, and of course, being each other's biggest fans.