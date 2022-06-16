“Fielders don't need gloves when you just K everyone.” “That was dominant, every pitch was nasty” - MLB Reddit fans react to Houston Astros pitchers Garcia and Maton making history

Two pitchers from the Houston Astros just made history in today's game against the Texas Rangers. Luis Garcia and Phil Maton both threw immaculate innings for the Astros, which has never been done before in Major League Baseball.

An immaculate inning is when a pitcher strikes out the side on nine straight strikes. It is already one of the rarest feats in baseball, occurring just 106 times before Luis Garcia and Phil Maton did it in this past game. Being able to throw nine straight strikes, and for the hitters to not make fair contact with any of them takes an elite amount of control, and at some point just some sheer luck.

To make things even crazier, the two pitchers completed the feat on the same batters each time.

Because it happened twice in the same game, and against the same exact batters, this could go down as the rarest pitching feat that Major League Baseball has ever seen, even rarer than a perfect game, which has happened just 23 times in baseball history.

The statistical odds of throwing an immaculate innning in a baseball game, then it happening again, and it being against the same hitters seems to be impossible. Yet Houston Astros pitchers Luis Garcia and Phil Maton made it happen.

Since this was such an anomaly, the clips exploded when they went on social media. Everyone in or around the game of baseball was reacting to this absolutely insane feat.

MLB fans react to Houston Astros' pitchers immaculate innings

Throwing an immaculate inning is such a statistical feat in itself. Many people reacted to the first immaculate inning thrown by Luis Garcia before Phil Maton even threw the second one. Not to mention that Luis Garcia followed his immaculate inning with another strikeout on three pitches the next inning, making that four straight batters. This is what Major League Baseball fans on Reddit had to say.

Usually, immaculate innings go by very quickly and can go unnoticied by a lot of people because it is something that appears to be normal as it is happening. A lot of MLB fans were saying how they did not even realize that Luis Garcia's immaculate inning was even happening.

Then, as people were commenting about the first immaculate inning, the second one happened, and people went nuts.

With all of these feats combined, it is possible that Houston Astros pitchers Luis Garcia and Phil Maton pulled off one of the rarest things Major League Baseball has seen. It is safe to say that we will not be witnessing this again anytime soon.

