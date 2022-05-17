5 MLB veterans who are proving to be difference-makers | MLB 2022

Every MLB team has their respective share of young talent, stars in their prime, and experienced veterans who are approaching the twilight of their careers. Veterans on baseball teams are mainly there because they are battle-tested and can provide guidance for the younger players on the roster. However, year in and year out, there are vets who prove they can still compete with the league's top talented players.

Many MLB veterans have stepped up so far in the 2022 season and have been great contributors to their teams' success. All of the players on this list are members of playoff contenders, and they definitely are playing a huge role for their respective teams.

Top 5 MLB veterans in 2022

#5 Anthony Rizzo (32 years old) - New York Yankees

Anthony Rizzo v the Baltimore Orioles on April 26

The New York Yankees acquired Anthony Rizzo last July in a trade with the Chicago Cubs and he has been an impact player for New York ever since. After helping the Yankees clinch a postseason birth in 2021, the soon-to-be 33-year-old is the youngest on our list and, back for another season in the pinstripes, has been a key contributor for the team that currently holds the best record in all of baseball.

Rizzo has played in 37 games so far for the Yankees, where he sits tied with his teammate Giancarlo Stanton for the fourth-most home runs in the MLB with 10. He is also sixth in the American League in runs batted in with 24 and top 10 in the American League in total bases.

Even in his 12th season in the big leagues, Rizzo is still providing big at-bats for the Yankees and is a fan favorite in the Bronx.

#4 Max Scherzer (37 years old) - New York Mets

Max Scherzer v San Francisco Giants on April 19

We are headed across town to Queens for our next pick, Max Scherzer from the New York Mets. The Mets picked up Scherzer this past off-season, and he has provided an instant impact for them as the Mets are currently tied for the third-best record in the MLB. The Mets are looking to clinch their first playoff birth since 2016 and Scherzer is definitely helping their case, especially since two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom is currently sidelined with an arm injury.

Scherzer is currently 37 years old and is proving that he can still compete with the top arms in baseball. He is currently 4-1 with a 2.66 ERA and holds opposing hitters to .188, the 10th lowest in baseball. With deGrom out, Scherzer is providing New York with a truly experienced ace. Although their other top arms have been successful thus far, they lack experience in the big leagues. "Mad Max" is a fan-favorite in Queens and is a definite difference maker in the Mets' contention.

#3 Clayton Kershaw (34 years old) - Los Angeles Dodgers

Clayton Kershaw v the Atlanta Braves on April 18

Clayton Kershaw is no stranger to success in the MLB. The longtime Dodger ace has won three Cy Young Awards and won a pitching triple crown in 2011. He was also the National League's Most Valuable Player in 2014. Currently in his 15th season, the 34-year-old currently looks as sharp as ever, helping Los Angeles to a 22-12 record, the second-best in baseball.

The southpaw is currently 4-0 with a 1.80 ERA in 30 innings pitched so far this season. He holds opposing hitters to a .181 average, a number that is ridiculously low, and he also threw seven perfect innings against the Minnesota Twins in April.

The only thing that holds Kershaw back is injury. He missed two starts earlier in the season and was placed on the IL on May 14 due to joint inflammation. If Kershaw can continue to stay healthy throughout the rest of the season, he will play a huge role in the Dodgers' success as they look to repeat their magical 2020 season.

#2 Paul Goldschmidt (34 years old) - St. Louis Cardinals

Paul Goldschmidt v the San Francisco Giants on May 13

Paul Goldschmidt joined the St. Louis Cardinals back in the 2018 MLB off-season, and he has been a major piece there every year he has played. This year is no different. He is currently a huge contributor to the Cardinals as they fight for first place in the National League Central. The first baseman is hitting .312, which is currently just outside of the top 10 in all of baseball. He also has an on-base plus slugging of .890, a number that is on par with some of the top bats in the MLB.

Goldschmidt is currently in his 12th season in the big leagues and looks like he will not be entering the twilight years of his career anytime soon. If he keeps up this consistency, the Cardinals will definitely be playoff competitors in the fall.

#1 Justin Verlander (39 years old) - Houston Astros

Justin Verlander v the Los Angeles Angels on April 9

It should be to no one's surprise that Justin Verlander ranks number one on this list. The 39-year-old is the oldest member of the list and still has yet to show signs that he is anywhere near finished. Verlander has been in the MLB since 2005, having won two Cy Young Awards and led the entire league in strikeouts on three separate occasions. The 17-year veteran is the largest contributor to the Houston Astros pitching staff, as the team is in first in the American League West.

Verlander is currently 5-1 with a 1.38 ERA through seven starts. His ERA is the third-lowest in the MLB and he also holds opposing hitters to a .147 batting average, which is the second lowest in the MLB. The Houston Astros have dominated the league in recent years and are expected to have another stellar season.

If Verlander continues to put up these video game-like numbers, the Astros will likely have a lot of success later in the year.

