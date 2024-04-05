Former All-Star JJ Hardy's backyard baseball field construction sparks neighborhood feud

It may be a while since JJ Hardy last appeared in an MLB game. However, according to some ambitious new construction plans, the former shortstop's love for the game has never been stronger.

Though he was been retired since 2017, Hardy is making sure his baseball abilities stay fresh. Over the past couple months, Hardy has been constructing a private baseball field behind his home in Chandler, Arizona. While many might think that the idea is a brilliant one, Hardy's neighbors do not seem to be as enthused.

"JJ Hardy is causing drama in Chandler, Arizona because his neighbors are pissed that he's building a baseball field in his backyard (via @azfamily)" - Jomboy Media

According to Arizona's Family, at least one of Hardy's neighbors is quite unhappy about the plan. A woman by the name of Pam Lang took umbrage with the increased noise, as well as the poles in the field, which she contends is an "eyesore."

The construction began months ago, but it is still far from finished. Per reports from TMZ Sports, the former MLB star must obtain the requisite permits by April 22 for his project to be validated.

A second-round draft pick by the Milwaukee Brewers in 2001, JJ Hardy did not make his MLB debut until 2005. In 2007, the Arizona-born Hardy had a breakout season, hitting .277/.323/.463 with 26 home runs and 80 RBIs to win the first All-Star nod of his career.

"Watch it all the way in. Notice how JJ Hardy buries his chin to his chest on the catch to track the ball all the way to the glove. #defendthediamond #insiderstoolbox" - Defend the Diamond

In 2011, after a stint with the Minnesota Twins, Hardy began playing shortstop for the Baltimore Orioles, where he won the first Gold Glove of his career in 2012. The following season, Hardy won a Silver Slugger after battering 25 home runs and 76 RBIs.

JJ Hardy's pet project is not winning him any new fans

Over his 13 seasons in MLB, Hardy's earnings exceeded $80 million. As such, it is not likely that financial restraints weigh heavily on the 41-year-old. That said, after a strong MLB career, his decision to bring the action home is not making him friends. As per Arizona's Family, Hardy's neighbor Pam Lang said:

"I didn't sign up to live next to a baseball field. It's like a commercial, like living next to Top Golf, you know?"

Regardless of his success during his career, re-appearing in the headlines for annoying your neighbors is never a good look.

