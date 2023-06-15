Former LA Dodgers star Trevor Bauer is allegedly accused of sexual assault by a fourth woman. Trevor has denied the accusations.

The fourth accuser, who lives in Scottsdale, Arizona, allegedly accused Bauer of raping her, choking her to unconsciousness, and getting her pregnant.

She also allegedly accused him of holding a steak knife to her throat in December 2020 in her lawsuit against the former Cy Young Award winner.

The accuser's court filing stated, “The Defendant swiftly caught me off guard and held me at knife point. The Defendant placed his jagged steak knife to my throat. I was stunned and did not dare to move."

According to Bauer's team, the Arizona woman and he had just one consensual experience, during which the condom ruptured. According to Bauer's attorneys, the woman allegedly said she was expecting a child and sought $1.6 million from him to end the pregnancy.

According to the lawsuit, the events caused the woman to become bedridden and have head, neck, and scalp discomfort. She allegedly updated her complaint, adding details about an event in March 2021. Bauer allegedly broke into her house, videotaped her, stripped off his clothes, and confronted her about the pregnancy.

In addition to $3.7 million, the Arizona woman allegedly wants an apology for "any women the defendant has sexually humiliated and abused against their consent."

Trevor Bauer's Return to MLB

Trevor Bauer was reinstated by the independent arbitrator for Major League Baseball, allowing him to start his career again in 2023. Following Bauer's release from the Dodgers, the organization was still responsible for paying the right-hander's $22.5 million salary.

The salary was from the last year of the three-year, $102.5 million contract he signed after winning the NL Cy Young in 2020. The amount comprised the majority of Trevor Bauer's income from that season.

Bauer had not pitched since July 2021, when he was released. Trevor Bauer was one of the league's best pitchers at the time and was available for the MLB minimum wage. It appears, however, that none of the league's 30 teams were interested in signing him until the 2023 season.

In 2020, Bauer signed a contract to play for his hometown Dodgers after taking home the Cy Young Award with the Cincinnati Reds. He had an 8-2 record and a 2.59 ERA in 17 outings before he stopped pitching on June 29, 2021. Under the domestic violence policy, Bauer was put on administrative leave on July 2, 2021, which was repeatedly renewed.

