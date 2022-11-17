In an interview with federal authorities looking into an illegal gambling enterprise, former big league outfielder Yasiel Puig felt compromised in part because of his mental health and did not have criminal counsel with him, according to a statement from his agent on Tuesday night.

On Monday, the US Department of Justice revealed that Puig, 31, would admit to lying during that interview. According to Puig’s agent:

"The government's indictment arises out of a single interview he gave back in January via Zoom.

"He came to the interview feeling rushed, unprepared, without criminal counsel with him, and also lacked his own interpreter. Given his history growing up in authoritarian Cuba, government interviews are triggering and only worsen his ADHD symptoms and other mental health struggles, for which he is in treatment. He would have benefited from this care at the time of the interview.”

Yasiel Puig played in seven major league seasons, the first six of which he spent with the Los Angeles Dodgers, batting.277 with 132 home runs and 415 RBI.

With the Dodgers in 2014, he was selected for an All-Star game.

Yasiel Puig opened up on his long battle with mental health

Puig announced on Twitter that he was beginning to receive the mental health care he requires through his agent, Lisette Carnet.

Yasiel Puig @YasielPuig Homin Lee @Homein22 Yasiel Puig is one of the most productive hitters in KBO. I am not surprised. What surprised me was that he wasn't a troublemaker all year, he was a good teammate. Everyone makes mistakes and has to pay for them, but they deserve a second chance. twitter.com/yagujoa5127/st… Yasiel Puig is one of the most productive hitters in KBO. I am not surprised. What surprised me was that he wasn't a troublemaker all year, he was a good teammate. Everyone makes mistakes and has to pay for them, but they deserve a second chance. twitter.com/yagujoa5127/st… This years after I reached Korea withs the helps of my new agent I got the treatments I needed. There were things wrongs for so long with me but I nevers know about these things because in Cuba some of these things are not even known and they say you are weak or twitter.com/Homein22/statu… This years after I reached Korea withs the helps of my new agent I got the treatments I needed. There were things wrongs for so long with me but I nevers know about these things because in Cuba some of these things are not even known and they say you are weak or twitter.com/Homein22/statu…

"This years after I reached Korea withs the helps of my new agent I got the treatments I needed. There were things wrongs for so long with me but I nevers know about these things because in Cuba some of these things are not even known and they say you are weak or" – Yasiel Puig

Carnet thinks the sport needs more mom agents, who can help the players in tough times.

MLB Player Agent Lisette Carnet @lisettecarnet twitter.com/YasielPuig/sta… Yasiel Puig @YasielPuig not a man if you go to doctor so that was my mentalities. I thoughts in US no teams said to get any helps so I thought it was just me I was broken and I can’t get fix. But my agent work hard withs me, she was only one not scare of me like maybe other people. She saw she could not a man if you go to doctor so that was my mentalities. I thoughts in US no teams said to get any helps so I thought it was just me I was broken and I can’t get fix. But my agent work hard withs me, she was only one not scare of me like maybe other people. She saw she could Scared? I’m a mom- we’re not scared of SHIT. We mend broken bones and broken hearts- we are there through scary illnesses and bullied egos. Everything we do as moms prepare us to be strong and find the answers to things. Which is why we need more mom sports agents. Scared? I’m a mom- we’re not scared of SHIT. We mend broken bones and broken hearts- we are there through scary illnesses and bullied egos. Everything we do as moms prepare us to be strong and find the answers to things. Which is why we need more mom sports agents. 😉 twitter.com/YasielPuig/sta…

"Scared? I’m a mom- we’re not scared of SHIT. We mend broken bones and broken hearts- we are there through scary illnesses and bullied egos. Everything we do as moms prepare us to be strong and find the answers to things. Which is why we need more mom sports agents."

Before turning professional as a free agent in 2019, Puig played for Cleveland and the Cincinnati Reds. He later participated in the Mexican League before agreeing to a $1 million, one-year contract with South Korea's Kiwoom Heroes last year.

