In an interview with federal authorities looking into an illegal gambling enterprise, former big league outfielder Yasiel Puig felt compromised in part because of his mental health and did not have criminal counsel with him, according to a statement from his agent on Tuesday night.
On Monday, the US Department of Justice revealed that Puig, 31, would admit to lying during that interview. According to Puig’s agent:
"The government's indictment arises out of a single interview he gave back in January via Zoom.
"He came to the interview feeling rushed, unprepared, without criminal counsel with him, and also lacked his own interpreter. Given his history growing up in authoritarian Cuba, government interviews are triggering and only worsen his ADHD symptoms and other mental health struggles, for which he is in treatment. He would have benefited from this care at the time of the interview.”
Yasiel Puig played in seven major league seasons, the first six of which he spent with the Los Angeles Dodgers, batting.277 with 132 home runs and 415 RBI.
With the Dodgers in 2014, he was selected for an All-Star game.
Yasiel Puig opened up on his long battle with mental health
Puig announced on Twitter that he was beginning to receive the mental health care he requires through his agent, Lisette Carnet.
"This years after I reached Korea withs the helps of my new agent I got the treatments I needed. There were things wrongs for so long with me but I nevers know about these things because in Cuba some of these things are not even known and they say you are weak or" – Yasiel Puig
Carnet thinks the sport needs more mom agents, who can help the players in tough times.
"Scared? I’m a mom- we’re not scared of SHIT. We mend broken bones and broken hearts- we are there through scary illnesses and bullied egos. Everything we do as moms prepare us to be strong and find the answers to things. Which is why we need more mom sports agents."
Before turning professional as a free agent in 2019, Puig played for Cleveland and the Cincinnati Reds. He later participated in the Mexican League before agreeing to a $1 million, one-year contract with South Korea's Kiwoom Heroes last year.