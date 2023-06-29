Former MLB Pitcher Willie Eyre's son, Jackson among five teens killed in tragic Florida car crash

On Monday morning, Willie Eyre's son Jackson Eyre lost his life as tragedy struck while a car carrying five teenagers crashed into a retention pond, resulting in their untimely death.

The incident occurred shortly after four of the victims finished their shift at a nearby steakhouse. The teenagers, aged between 18 and 19, were driving a black Kia sedan during the late hours of Sunday night and early hours of Monday morning when they tragically lost control of the vehicle.

Among the victims of the tragic car crash, four teenagers have been identified: Amanda Ferguson, Eric Cox, Breanna Coleman, and Jackson Eyre. They all worked at Texas Roadhouse on Sunday night. Notably, Jackson Eyre was the son of Willie Eyre, a former MLB pitcher. The fifth victim was Jesus Salinas, who was identified as Coleman's boyfriend.

A memorial was held at Texas Roadhouse, where the victims worked. On June 26, 2023, the restaurant flew its flag at half-mast, and framed photos of each victim were displayed outside the establishment along with flowers.

During this time, the restaurant remained closed to customers, providing an opportunity for the staff and the families of the victims to gather and honor them.

A look back at Willie Eyre’s baseball career

Willie Eyre #45 of the Oakland Athletics poses for a portrait during media photo day at Phoenix Municipal Stadium on February 24, 2011 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Eyre, drafted by the Minnesota Twins in the 23rd round of the 1999 MLB draft, worked his way through their minor league system until his major league debut on April 6, 2006. However, the Twins released him on December 12, 2006, making him a free agent.

He then signed a minor league contract with the Texas Rangers, but missed the entire 2008 season due to a Tommy John surgery. Eyre returned to the Rangers' bullpen in 2009 and played for their AAA affiliate in 2010 before becoming a free agent.

In November 2010, he signed a minor league contract with the Oakland Athletics but left the team in July 2011 and joined the Baltimore Orioles on another minor league deal. Eyre was released and subsequently signed with the Texas Rangers, pitching for their AAA affiliate.

His final MLB appearance was on September 28, 2011, while playing for the Orioles.

