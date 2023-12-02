Former MLB star Adrian Gonzalez's dreamy $16,480,000 La Jolla mansion overlooking the ocean up for sale

After enjoying 14 seasons in the MLB, former Los Angeles Dodgers star infielder Adrian Gonzalez retired, playing his last game for the New York Mets on June 10, 2018. Over the years, the five-time All-Star has amassed a net worth of $100 million, including his earnings as a player, investments in real estate, and endorsement deals.

Last year, in June, Gonzalez listed his $16.48 million La Jolla mansion, which has a beautiful view of the ocean. During his stint with the San Diego Padres in 2010, Gonzalez bought the property for $7.2 million, per the LA Times.

Spanning half an acre, the real estate is located in Muirlands, a wealthy neighborhood named after the famous conservationist and naturalist John Muir. The 10,000-square-foot abode has three stories with ocean-facing decks, patios, and balconies.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

La Jolla Mansion listed by Adrian Gonzalez, Credit: LA Times

Amid the coastal boundary, the luxurious home has seven bedrooms and 9.5 bathrooms. It also consists of a 12-seat movie theater, wine cellar, tasting room, game room, gym, elevator and wood-paneled office.

Moreover, the kitchen features a spherical wall of picture windows with views of the water. A spacious terrace leads down to a stone patio with a swimming pool and spa via dual staircases.

Gonzalez is awaiting interest from potential buyers to sell his lavish mansion near the coastal line.

Adrian Gonzalez's MLB career

Gonzalez was picked first overall by the Florida Marlins in the 2000 MLB Draft with a hefty $3 million signing bonus. However, after featuring for Marlins' affiliated minor league teams, he was traded to the Texas Rangers in June 2003.

He made his major league debut in 2004 against the Seattle Mariners but went hitless in his three-at-bats. Before being traded to the Padres in 2006, Adrian Gonzalez played 59 games for the Rangers, averaging .229 and seven home runs.

His best time came while playing for the Boston Red Sox and the LA Dodgers, earning 5× All-Star selections (2008–2011, 2015), 4× Gold Glove Award (2008, 2009, 2011, 2014) and 2× Silver Slugger Award (2011, 2014).

Overall in his career, he blasted 317 home runs, 2,050 hits, and 1,202 RBIs with a batting average of .287.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.