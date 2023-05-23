On May 18, Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy guest starred in an episode of the "Pillows and Beer" podcast and dished the dirt about former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez.

The Rodriguez-LeCroy drama is not new to MLB fans.

In January 2021, during the season 7 Southern Charm reunion, Madison LeCroy was accused of having an affair with an "MLB star."

Madison initially denied the allegations, saying:

“Give me a name! Put me on a lie detector test. I never flew to Miami. Where’s the record of that? That’s fake.”

However, a month later, in a Page Six interview, she revealed it all, mentioning Alex Rodriguez's name. But LeCroy cared to clarify that she had not met the ex-MLB star and had only spoken to him on the phone.

In a shocking turn of events, the next thing that happened was Alex Rodriguez and his ex-fiancee Jennifer Lopez called it quits two months later.

Now, after two long years, the fiasco has resurfaced on the internet.

In the recent episode of "Pillows and Beer" podcast, LeCroy shared her opinion on receiving A-Rod's DM for the first time.

"I'm being f–king catfished," she recalled. "The dude who's dating [Jennifer Lopez] is not in my DMs right now."

LeCroy added:

"I told [Alex], I said, 'If you're looking for a side chick, which clearly he was, it wasn't gonna be me. I'm wifey material.'"

Once Madison's sensational revelations were all over the internet, Rodriguez's spokesperson, Ron Berkowitz, finally broke the silence by slamming the Southern Charm star.

"Her 15 minutes of fame are up, and she is trying to get a 16th minute. Please stop wasting everyone's time with these false narratives. They were false two years ago and continue to be false."

Currently, Alex Rodriguez is dating Canada-based fitness influencer Jaclyn Cordeiro.

Alex Rodriguez and Madison LeCroy didn't sign an NDA

Super Bowl LIV - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs: MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Former baseball player Alex looks on before Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020, in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

According to an interview in March 2021, Shep Rose, Madison LeCroy's co-star, mentioned that she had signed an NDA regarding her private messages with former MLB star Alex Rodriguez.

However, in the recent episode of "Pillows and Beer," LeCroy revealed that she had actually never signed a nondisclosure agreement with Rodriguez.

