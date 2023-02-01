In February 2020, San Francisco Giants star Aubrey Huff claimed that people's rights to expression were being curbed in America, the second-largest democracy in the world.

Aubrey was a key member of the Giants, winning the World Series in 2010 over the Texas Rangers. When the Giants scheduled a World Series reunion to commemorate their championship triumph 10 years later, Huff was barred from attending due to his inappropriate tweets.

Consequently, the 2× World Series champion was enraged and mentioned that there's no place for free speech in America, saying:

"We live in a country that is under attack. Society is desperately trying to take away our 1st Amendment, our freedom of speech, and our freedom of political association."

"Aubrey Huff not invited to Giants' World Series reunion over 'unacceptable' tweets."

Although the SF Giants didn't invite Huff, he mentioned that it was because of his political tweets in support of former president Donald Trump.

Aubrey Huff was shocked to receive a phone call from Giants CEO barring him from the World Series reunion

San Francisco Giants Photo Day

San Francisco Giants star Aubrey Huff was shocked to receive a phone call from Giants CEO Larry Baer barring him from the World Series reunion. After being a key part of the team’s success in 2010, when the Giants won the World Series, Huff felt he deserved to be part of the celebration. He said:

"Three weeks ago, I had a call with Larry Baer, CEO of the San Francisco Giants. He took me by surprise when he told me I was unanimously voted against attending the 2010 Giants World Series Championship reunion."

SF Giants on NBCS @NBCSGiants



Pablo Sandoval reacts to the Giants' decision of not inviting Aubrey Huff to the 2010 World Series reunion "I won't be sad."Pablo Sandoval reacts to the Giants' decision of not inviting Aubrey Huff to the 2010 World Series reunion bit.ly/2UZi0id "I won't be sad." Pablo Sandoval reacts to the Giants' decision of not inviting Aubrey Huff to the 2010 World Series reunion bit.ly/2UZi0id https://t.co/ucLMOltuaS

"Pablo Sandoval reacts to the Giants' decision of not inviting Aubrey Huff to the 2010 World Series reunion."

Huff was also suspended from Twitter for his controversial tweets. However, he is back on the micro-blogging platform once again.

