Francisco Lindor went bold before World Series glory. The four-time All-Star will give up his new hairdo if the New York Mets win the World Series. Lindor has donned hair colors including green, grey, and blue. He didn't make a wager only with himself, he also struck a hair-color deal with manager Buck Showalter. The manager will also have to color his hair if they win the title.

Lindor is sure he can get his teammates to do it, too. However, he said it will probably only happen if "they win the World Series:"

"I'll shave my head if they want me to. We win, whatever. I don't care. At that point it's all in."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Although Lindor willingly changes colors throughout the MLB season, he has been resting his hair in recent months. A championship triumph may be the only way to get the entire New York Mets to agree to the coloring of their hair.

Francisco Lindor - A fashion icon

Francisco Lindor goes above and beyond regarding other stylish aspects and takes good care of his hair. The switch-hitter debuted his second trademark shoe, the New Balance Lindor 2 Summer Storm. He wore it for the first time on June 13 against the New York Yankees in this week's Subway Series opening game at Citi Field.

Francisco Lindor with his New Balance shoe

The Lindor 2 Summer Storm is bold, just like Lindor, with a sleek grey color, a splash of teal, and a poppin' pixel green sole. In reality, Lindor stated that he intended the Summer Storms to be a "lifestyle shoe" and a sneaker worn for sports. This is one of the reasons why he is extremely excited about them, as they are luxury mixed with sportswear.

The Summer Storm delivers the same fun, genuineness and inventiveness. The design defines the shortstop's personality and style on and off the field despite the original's colors, materials and general design differences.

Poll : 0 votes